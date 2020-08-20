Anchorage has lost a musical titan. The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor, Randall Craig Fleischer, passed away on Wednesday night.
Fleischer was a celebrated composer, conductor, educator and life long advocate for the arts. For the past two decades, Fleischer has led the Anchorage Symphony through hundreds of performances. Under his leadership, the ASO grew into the nationally recognized, fully realized symphony orchestra it is today.
Fleischer was a modern musical superstar - flying all over the country and world each week to conduct concerts and share his love of music. He will be remembered for the warmth of his words before each ASO concert, his superb music making with the orchestra, and his unparalleled energy on the podium that delighted Alaskan audiences for more than twenty years.