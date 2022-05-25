Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park (ASAP) returns to downtown Anchorage during June and July. The two-month live performance series is a collaboration by Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA or PAC), Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center and Anchorage Downtown Partnership.
ASAP 2022 is a FREE outdoor performance series. The series is a multiple weekend celebration of performing arts that will feature regional and local Alaskan performers to enliven downtown Anchorage on select Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons.
In 2021, ASAP was a way for the community and local artists to come together and reconnect in outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. While restrictions on indoor capacities have been lifted, this year's ASAP series aims to continue the celebration of the Arts in Town Square Park and on the museum lawn.
“We’re excited to bring Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park to the community for a second summer,” Erynn Bell, ACPA Community Engagement Manager, said. “We are especially proud to be presenting such a diverse lineup of performers that showcase local talent.”
The series will kick off on June 3 & 4.
Future performers include Tomodachi Daiko, The Unknowns, winners from The Great Alaska Talent Competition, Ensemble Summa, Anchorage Opera, Irish Dance Academy of Alaska and dance groups from the Polynesian Association of Alaska. A full ASAP 2022 schedule is available to view at asap.alaskapac.org.
On select Friday evenings, event goers can attend performances on the museum lawn at 4:30 p.m. and continue their evening in Town Square Park at the PAC at 6:00 p.m. On select Saturday afternoons, performances will be in Town Square Park at the PAC at 1:30 p.m. For all ASAP events, attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants and vendors and bring their favorite bites to the museum lawn or Town Square Park.
Anchorage Summer Arts in the Park 2022 is funded through a generous grant from the Atwood Foundation and additional sponsorships from the Alaska Community Foundation and Matson.
--
Event Schedule
Friday, June 3rd
4:30 PM
Spenard Jazz Festival
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
The Tap Studio
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Saturday, June 4th
1:30 PM
Sankofa Dance Co.
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, June 10th
4:30 PM
Unknowns
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
SoBroSol "In the Heights"
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Saturday, June 11th
1:30 PM
Irish Dance Academy of Alaska
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, June 17th
6:00 PM
Tomodachi Daiko
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, June 24th
4:30 PM
Witty Youngman
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
Ensemble Summa
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, July 1st
4:30 PM
Ruth Miller & Kengo Nagaoka
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
Friday, July 8th
4:30 PM
Tyler Desjarlais
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
Anchorage Opera
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, July 15th
4:30 PM
Ed Washington
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
Broadway Divas in Alaska
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Saturday, July 16th
1:30 PM
Polynesian Association of Alaska Dance Groups
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, July 22nd
4:30 PM
Pipeline Vocal Project
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
Melissa Mitchell
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Friday, July 29th
4:30 PM
The SpeNerds
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM LAWN
6:00 PM
Great Alaska Talent Competition
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC
Saturday, July 30th
1:30 PM
Shakespeare in the Park
TOWN SQUARE PARK AT THE PAC