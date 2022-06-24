On Friday, June 24 at 7pm Mindful Khaos, Decepticide, and the Part Time Super Heroes will be throwing down heavy riffs and even heavier vocals at Williwaw Social.
"I feel like this show is potentially the rebirth of the metal scene in Alaska," said Mindful Khaos singer Mags Roldan.
Williwaw is quickly becoming the premier concert venue in Anchorage, so having metal grace its stage is a giant leap forward for a scene that has been forced to occupy a small alternative niche.
"This is a huge deal for the local metal community. If we pull this off it’ll open the door for all the amazing metal bands in the scene that are pouring their heart into their work and deserve to have that work shown off and appreciated," added Roldan.
A seasoned musician and the lead singer of Decepticide, Ryan Hull is used to battling for attention amid Alaska's love of jam bands and folk.
“The metal community in this scene is starving for release, the chance to open people’s minds to the heavier side of music Alaska has to offer is of the utmost importance to the musical health of Alaska. We are a tight-knit family that thrives on the success of our peers and cares deeply for the fan base. Williwaw is another incredible mountain for us to scale and show off the truly amazing individuals we have in this scene putting in serious work," explained Hall.