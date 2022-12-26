Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office, a state judge ruled Friday.

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed.



