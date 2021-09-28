Karaoke winners

Pictured with AK Rockstar Karaoke owner Bill Little are second row, are Sheron Patrick, 3rd place winner, Michelle Eliza, 2nd place winner and Trinity Colvin, 1st place winner.




AK Rockstar Karaoke held its 2021 AK Rockstar Competition Sept. 12-19 at Carousel Lounge in Spenard.
There were two qualifying rounds and the final round on September 19th. 64 singers, in all, tried out. The final 12 competed and the top 3 were the winners.
First place received $1,000 in cash. Second place received a digital
piano valued at $300. Third place received a gift card worth $100 to Body Piercing Unlimited. All winners also received a trophy. 


