AK Rockstar Karaoke held its 2021 AK Rockstar Competition Sept. 12-19 at Carousel Lounge in Spenard.
There were two qualifying rounds and the final round on September 19th. 64 singers, in all, tried out. The final 12 competed and the top 3 were the winners.
First place received $1,000 in cash. Second place received a digital
piano valued at $300. Third place received a gift card worth $100 to Body Piercing Unlimited. All winners also received a trophy.
Breaking
Pets hold a special place in our hearts. For a flat rate of $50 along with a photo, celebrate their life and a special message through placing a Pet Obituary today. Pet Obits are published once a week in the Anchorage Press and on AnchoragePress.com. Our customer service team will contact you directly if there are any questions during our regular business hours. Thank you and please accept our deepest sympathies for your loss.