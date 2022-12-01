The Reverend — as both the band and frontman Jim Heath are known — has been making waves in rockabilly and psychobilly since the late ‘80s. The passing years have enabled The Reverend to perfect their revved-up mix of twangy guitars, double bass, and snappy backbeats.
Often labeled as “Kings of hyphenated and mix mash genres,” their 2018 album, “Whole New Life,” has heavy influences of country, blues, jazz, folk, and hard rock.
The name of the album references a lineup change that added new drummer RJ Contreras to the roster and a new rhythm element in Matt Jordan on piano and organ.
Known for their big sound, there’s plenty of bombast on the record. But there are tender moments to be found among their rocking beats. A remarkably intimate tune is “Hate to See You Cry,” a song that makes you feel like you’ve been invited to band rehearsal where they are playing one of their favorites just for you.
The key to their ongoing success can be attributed to perseverance, but Heath has a slightly different view in terms of what kept the band alive and playing until today:
“Fear is a great motivator. Fear is a much better motivator than confidence. Confidence will lead you down the path of thinking you are so great that you don’t have to practice, or you don’t have to keep going. You can take a year or two off, and it will all be ok (laughs). We never did that. We just kept going and going and going,” said Heath during an interview for Las Vegas magazine.
The opening act will be in the hands of “The Avery Wolves,” an Alaskan high-energy psycho-rock ensemble, with Nathan Harris in the Double bass/Vox, Jeremy Larson on Guitar, and Barbie Keller on Drums.
Come defrost and shake your boots with The Reverend Horton Heat on Friday, December 2nd at 7pm. The concert will take place at Williwaw Social (609 F St). Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased through eventbrite.com.