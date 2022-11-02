"Well friends, here we go again. That creepy friend, cancer, is back for round 2 after 5 years of remission," Sarah Pederson posted on Instagram on June 15. Since then, Pederson's life has pivoted from her passion, promoting Alaskan bands, to fighting cancer for the second time. While Pederson is currently down, she's not alone in her fight.

This Friday, the music scene she was instrumental in creating will come together to play a benefit concert of epic proportions.



Tags

Load comments