190720-A-XY248-140

Judy Adank, United Service Organization volunteer, uploads food orders on a computer at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 20, 2019. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Amy Urbina)

 Sgt. Amy Urbina




The Defense Department today signed up an additional 70 government organizations, nonprofits and private sector companies to participate in its Military Spouse Employment Partnership program. With the new additions, there are now more than 600 such organizations committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses.

Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, welcomed the new companies into the partnership during an induction ceremony at the three-day MSEP Engage 2022 event in Northern Virginia.



Tags

Load comments