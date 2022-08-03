220728-F-FT687-001.png

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency on July 23. With more than 4,000 cases in the United States, Airmen and Guardians should know the risks and how to stay safe.

Monkeypox is primarily spread from person-to-person through prolonged close contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids, as well as through respiratory droplets or oral fluids. Additionally, spread can also occur through the handling of objects such as bedding or clothing belonging to a person with a known infection.



