As cheerful as the holidays seem, they can often be a hard time for a lot of military families, especially children who are navigating the changes that come with a recent move, the deployment of a parent or the loss of a parent.

Thankfully, the military community is always ready to rally around these folks to brighten their spirits. On Monday, about 200 military children and their families attended the 9th annual Winter Wonderland Extravaganza held at the Ritz Carlton in Arlington, Virginia.



