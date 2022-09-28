Civil War Army 1st Lt. James Monroe Reisinger didn’t begin the Battle of Gettysburg as a member of the color guard, but when the job fell to him, he did all he could to keep the U.S. flag from falling into the wrong hands — including suffering several gunshot wounds. His unit helped turn the tide of the battle in the Union’s favor, and his efforts eventually earned him the Medal of Honor.

Reisinger, who was known as “Roe,” was born on Oct. 28, 1842, in Fallston, Pennsylvania. He was the fourth of six children to his parents, Providence and Charles, who earned a living as a farmer and blacksmith.



