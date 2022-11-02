Marine Corps Maj. George Herman O’Brien Jr. led several “kids,” as he described them, into a lopsided battle to maintain the main line of resistance in Korea. His daring and forceful leadership inspired the men around him, which helped them push the enemy back. For his bravery, O’Brien earned the Medal of Honor.

O’Brien was born Sept. 10, 1926, in Fort Worth, Texas. His father, George, was a traveling salesman, and his mother, Della, was a minister, according to the Texas State Historical Association.



Tags

Load comments