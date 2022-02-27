At 1:46 AM on February 27, 2022, Anchorage Police responded to 7830 Old Seward Hwy regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located one adult male deceased at the scene.
The Crime Scene team is responding to process the area. East 79th avenue is closed between Old Seward Hwy and Lumbis Avenue. If you need to be in the area, please follow officer instructions.
There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include those with surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (Option 1).