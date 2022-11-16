Over the weekend, Russian forces withdrew from Kherson in Ukraine, a city of more than 280,000. It’s a big win for the Ukrainian people and for its military, one senior military official said during a briefing today at the Pentagon.

“The most significant development over the weekend was the Russian military’s withdrawal from Kherson City and the west bank of the Dnipro River,” the official said. “While we continue to monitor, we do assess that Russian forces have relocated onto the eastern side of the river and established their defensive lines, thus ceding a significant amount of territory to the Ukrainians to include your Kherson City.”



