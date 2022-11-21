190326-F-LX370-

Twenty-four F-22 Raptors from 3rd Wing and 477th Fighter Group, a C-17 Globemaster III and an E-3 Sentry participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, March 26, 2019, during a Polar Force exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This two-week exercise gave squadrons an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities to forward deploy and deliver overwhelming combat power.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 673d Air Base Wing Mission Defense Team is the first in the Air Force to reach initial operational capability on a fifth-generation platform. The MDT, one of 19 Prime Cyber MDTs in the Air Force, is dedicated to protecting the F-22 Raptor enterprise, JBER’s critical infrastructure, and conducting mission analysis on crucial cyber terrain.

The 11th Air Force Commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, marked the milestone with a tour of the MDT’s area, learning firsthand about the 673d Air Base Wing and JBER’s role in homeland defense, and presented a declaration plaque with U.S. Army Col. Dean H. Denter, 673d ABW vice commander.



