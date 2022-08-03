Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 is in full swing starting July 28 through Aug. 12 with U.S. forces and international partners.

RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored joint and multilateral exercise designed to provide realistic training essential to the continued development and improvement of combined and joint interoperability in a simulated combat environment.



Tags

Load comments