JBER F-22s project air dominance in two theaters

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing launches from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2022. The F-22s headed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, for a temporary deployment in support of the F-15C Eagle divesture. Kadena Air Base’s strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

 Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska – As of November 4, 2022, F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s 3d Wing are supporting missions in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The 525th Fighter Squadron arrived this week at Kadena Air Base, Japan for a temporary deployment supporting locally based assets in maintaining steady-state fighter capabilities and enhanced U.S. operational readiness to defend Japan while ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



