JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Military and state officials came together to break ground for the extension of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s north-south 16/34 runway during a ceremony Oct. 14.

One of two on Elmendorf Field, Runway 16/34 will be extended 2,900 feet to make the length of the runway 10,000 feet and the southern threshold of the runway will shift 400 feet to the north to meet airfield design requirements.



