JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska –
Joint Base Against Drunk Driving is a volunteer program offering free rides to any Department of Defense ID holders, with the goal of preventing drunk driving amongst military members.
JBADD is fully operational again after being forced to halt operations in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We diminish the overall number of DUIs,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarrod Martin, the president of JBADD. “We make sure that people arrive at their place of residence safe and give people a plan or an option.”
Their services are available to all military members, including active duty and National Guard, as well as dependents, retirees and contractors.
“It’s an all volunteer program, including drivers paying for their own gas,” added Martin. “We don’t do gas cards or anything as far as it goes. Recently, we’ve struggled for volunteers.”
The program, which operates on weekends and holidays, gets an average of six to eight volunteers per night. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the JBADD council through Facebook, email or phone. You can also visit their office at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during their operating hours.
“A misconception is people think they need to have two people to volunteer, or think they need to have a vehicle,” said Martin. “Neither of those are true. You can just come by yourself or say you don’t have a vehicle. Just give us a call and I’ll gladly come get you.”
U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Gfeller, who has been volunteering with the program since 2018, said he has enjoyed all the opportunities that the program has to offer.
“I get to hang out with people who are in the Air Force, which is a very rare opportunity,” said Gfeller. “Some of them have a lot of cool things to say about their life and their jobs. That’s probably the most unique thing. That was one of the incentives, and the other one was the awards that you can get.”
Volunteering with JBADD provides incentives like a Certificate of Achievement after volunteering for 50 hours. These hours can also go towards an Army Achievement Medal at 300 hours, and an Army Commendation Medal at 500 hours.
JBADD operates every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., as well as federal holidays and some down days, and provides rides everywhere from south Anchorage to Chugiak.
If you ever need a ride or wish to volunteer, you can contact them at 907-384-7433, through their Facebook page JBER JBADD, use the direct-dial option from the directory in the JBER Connect app, or email JBER.JBADD.Council@gmail.com.