The Institute for Childhood Preparedness has announced that it will be conducting active shooter preparedness and fire safety and prevention for early childhood professionals in Anchorage.

With a mission to promote the safety and well-being of young children, the Institute has trained over 150,000 early childhood professionals across the United States since 2018. The institute is able to bring this free training to Alaska thanks to a partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and THREAD Alaska - an Alaska based organization that provides child care resources and training to parents and early childhood professionals throughout the state.



