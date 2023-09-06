The Institute for Childhood Preparedness has announced that it will be conducting active shooter preparedness and fire safety and prevention for early childhood professionals in Anchorage.
With a mission to promote the safety and well-being of young children, the Institute has trained over 150,000 early childhood professionals across the United States since 2018. The institute is able to bring this free training to Alaska thanks to a partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and THREAD Alaska - an Alaska based organization that provides child care resources and training to parents and early childhood professionals throughout the state.
"We believe that it's essential for those working in early childhood education to be prepared for any eventuality," said Andrew Roszak, the Executive Director of the Institute for Childhood Preparedness. "Our trainings are designed to empower early childhood professionals with the tools and resources they need to keep children safe in the event of an emergency."
The Institute's instructors are award-winning first responders with extensive experience in both early childhood education and emergency response. They are dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based training to early childhood professionals, with a focus on those caring for infants and toddlers. In addition to providing training, the Institute also provides tools to help childcare professionals develop an individualized active shooter emergency plan.
The trainings will cover a range of topics, including fire prevention, threat assessment, emergency planning, and active shooter response. Participants will have the opportunity to practice emergency procedures in a controlled environment and receive feedback from experienced trainers.
The trainings will take place at the following date/time:
Sep 9, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM AKDT at the Anchorage Fire Department, Building C, 1140 Airport Heights Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508
9:00am -11:00am: Active Shooter Preparedness
1:00pm - 3:00pm: Fire Safety and Prevention
About The Institute For Childhood Preparedness:
The Institute for Childhood Preparedness is dedicated to promoting the safety and well- being of young children. We believe that early childhood professionals play a critical role in protecting children in emergency situations, and we are committed to providing them with the training and resources they need to keep children safe.
The Institute has been in business since 2018 and has trained over 150,000 early childhood professionals across the United States and Native American Tribal Nations. All of the Institute's offerings have been developed specifically for those caring for children – with input from industry leaders – such as Sesame Street, Walt Disney Corporation, Kaplan, Head Start programs, the National Association of Family Child Care and many other child serving organizations. The trainings have purposefully been designed to empower – not frighten.
The Institute works closely with early childhood and Head Start Programs across the nation and serves as the operational arm for special projects and conferences for the Region II Head Start Association and the New York State Head Start Association and as technical experts for Child Care Aware of Virginia, Child Care Aware of New Jersey, the Maryland State Department of Education, the Louisiana Department of Education, the US Marine Corps and many more.