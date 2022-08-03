Purchase Access

ARLINGTON, Virginia — Senior enlisted military leaders from eight Indo-Pacific nations gathered for the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force’s Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit (SELIS) here, August 1.

SELIS gave senior leaders from Allied and partner nations a multilateral platform to secure common interests, promote shared values and deter current and potential threats by demonstrating the strength of the Department of the Air Force’s global relationships.



