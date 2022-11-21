FZWJZTEBKBCQVKQLU64YIMPNKE.jpg

Soldiers stand atop Denali after they reached the summit on June 4.(Army Alaska)




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – “A rope team is your lifeline,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Swope, recalling summiting Denali. “You’re tied to somebody else, and you’re traveling over dangerous terrain. So it’s to keep you tied in, to keep you safe. Whether the terrain becomes steep, or you’re walking over a crevasse, or a snow bridge were to break, the rope team is what keeps you from falling. The rope team leader is the one who sees the obstacles first, and he also sets the pace. He needs to be very aware of what other people on the rope team are walking over or around, and adjust the pace of movement. If he goes too fast and someone’s going around an obstacle, it can become a point of contention pretty quickly. That’s when rope teams can kind of fall apart. Other people have to be aware too, but the primary responsibility is on the rope team leader.”

It’s a strong metaphor for the kind of leaders the Army is looking to build.



