221129-N-YS413-2006

221129-N-YS413-2006 SPRATLEY ISLANDS, South China Sea (Nov. 29, 2022) Seaman Robert Torres, from Orlando, Florida, scans for surface contacts on the bridge wing as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conducts routine underway operations in the South China Sea, Nov. 29. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

 Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitchner




Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks spoke at the 2022 Aspen Security Forum yesterday about the DOD’s pacing challenge.

The 2022 National Defense Strategy names the People’s Republic of China as the most comprehensive and serious challenge to U.S. national security.



