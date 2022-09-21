Screen-Shot-2022-09-16-at-3.11.46-PM.png




Because of a federal court decision last year, the state’s failure to appeal that decision, and the Alaska Legislature’s failure to approve a new law, candidates for Alaska state Legislature and governor can accept unlimited amounts of money from individual donors.

Those donations may be unlimited, but each must be disclosed and published as public information. Donations to federal candidates — those running for U.S. House and U.S. Senate — do have limits, but they are public information, too. So are donations to third-party groups, such as unions, or groups supporting a particular ballot measure or industry.

