Whether it’s clinical or cosmetic, a healthy smile is a big part of people’s happiness. Coming out of Covid, Dr. Jerry C. Hu, DDS reminds us good dental care is about more than a pretty smile — neglecting your dental care can have serious health consequences.
Now that the pandemic has reached manageable levels, Dr. Hu encourages people to get back in to see their dentists, for general dentistry as well as to treat their sleep disorders.
“We are passionate about sleep and sleep related breathing disorders. Get in if you have sleep apnea or have a sleep disorder or snoring, get in, get a diagnosis and get treatment,” Hu said. “Your whole immune system is tied to how much oxygen you get while sleeping. An ounce of prevention really goes a long way.”
The extra safety mandates due to Covid required for health practitioners didn’t change the day-to-day operations much for Dr. Hu and his team.
“In dental school you’re trained every day that you have to use universal precautions,” Hu said. “So everything that we do already hasn’t been different — we always had a mask on, we screen patients, we sterilize equipment after each use, et cetera.”
But the uniqueness of the Covid pandemic made even those standards problematic.
“When the mandates came out in March 2020 it was mandatory that unless the patient had an emergency, you hold off on everything else,” Hu said. “I feel it was a little controversial because we didn’t want dental emergencies to inundate the hospitals, create hospital work, because if you have a tooth abscesses, or dental infection, they should be at the dentist, not with an ER physician where everybody’s worried about capacity.”
Dr. Hu’s own personal struggles before losing 110 pounds and addressing his own untreated obstructive sleep apnea changed his approach to dentistry.
“I was heavy and overweight all my life,” Hu said. “It was after this experience with utilizing dental sleep medicine on myself that I knew my calling in life is not just changing lives, but saving them. I still do cosmetic and implant dentistry, but my deepest passion in dentistry is sleep medicine.”
Hu graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1998, then immediately returned to his hometown in Soldotna and took over the Smiles of Alaska, a well-known and respected practice from Dr. Calvin Fair. Now, along with wife, Sharon, three children, and his improved health, Hu is able to continue to enjoy Alaska activities such as hiking, fishing, and winter sports and has even earned his black belt in Karate from Okamotos (Jinen Ryu style Karate).
While Soldotna continues to be Dr. Hu’s family and home base for his practice, he has expanded his practice in Anchorage and travels the world teaching and doing clinic research. Hu also has a startup company, O2&U, in Melbourne Australia to expand his research.
“I do clinical research because I want to be at the latest in most advanced possible in dental medicine,” Hu said. “I also have five medical and dental IP patents in sleep medicine.”
Dr. Hu and his experienced staff not only provide traditional dental services but addresses overall health issues including nutrition and exercise into their assessments and patient follow-ups.