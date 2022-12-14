FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Seeking to increase cooperation with the United States concerning arctic training, several members of the German Army recently paid a visit to Alaska to observe the U.S. Army’s arctic training and facilities.

Representatives from the headquarters of the Germany Army, known as the Bundeswehr, and its 1st Airborne Brigade and 23rd Mountain Brigade began their visit at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson. While there, they met with 11th Airborne Division leadership, viewed static displays and were briefed on cold weather medical evacuation operations, among other topics.



