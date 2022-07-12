Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nominations:
Air Force Brig. Gen. Anne B. Gunter for appointment to the grade of major general. Gunter is currently serving as the director of personnel, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Reserve, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Lynnette J. Hebert for appointment to the grade of major general. Hebert is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, U.S. Cyber Command; and director, National Security Agency/chief of Central Security Service, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Constance L. Jenkins for appointment to the grade of major general. Jenkins is currently serving as the director of logistics and engineering, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Tanya R. Kubinec for appointment to the grade of major general. Kubinec is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
Space Force Brig. Gen. John M. Olson for appointment to the grade of major general. Olson is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the chief of space operations, Headquarters U.S. Space Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Brig. Gen. David W. Smith for appointment to the grade of major general. Smith is currently serving as the director, of plans, programs, and requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Reserve, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Aaron G. Vangelisti for appointment to the grade of major general. Vangelisti is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Michael P. Cruff has for appointed to the grade of brigadier general. Cruff is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Heath D. Fowler for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Fowler is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of logistics and engineering, Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
Air Force Col. Leslie S. Hadley for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Hadley is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, 18th Air Force, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Lori C. Jones for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Jones is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of cyberspace operations and warfighter communications, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Col. William A. Matney for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Matney is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director, legislative liaison, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Col. Kelvin D. McElroy for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. McElroy is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Air Force Col. Andre A. McMillian for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. McMillian is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of logistics, engineering and force protection, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Stephen J. Nester for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Nester is currently serving as the commander, 442nd Fighter Wing, 10th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.
Air Force Col. Shannon O’Harren for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. O’Harren is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of intelligence, Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Air Force Col. Kenneth J. Ostrat for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Ostrat is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the director of integration and innovation, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Air Force Col. Sarah H. Russ for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Russ is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern, Air Combat Command, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
Space Force Col. Stephen E. Slade for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Slade is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, Combined Force Space Component, U.S. Space Command; and deputy commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
Air Force Col. Dean D. Sniegowski for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Sniegowski is currently serving as the vice commander, 10th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.