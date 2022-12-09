This year, there were over 1,600 nominations across nearly 200 categories and a total of 53,807 total votes cast for Press Picks. A testament to the talent of Anchorage residents, many categories were decided by less than five votes. Congratulations to this year's winners!
--
Best Actor
Justin Stewart - Winner
Bill Little - Second Place
Best Actress
Monica Franklin - Winner
Maddy Klever - Second Place
Best Anchorage Burlesque Performer
Pandora LaPush - Winner
Layla D’Lovely - Second Place
Best Art Gallery
Stephan Fine Arts Gallery - Winner
Dos Manos - Second Place
Best Band (Cover)
The Glacier Blues Band - Winner
Danger Money - Second Place
Best Band (Original)*
Mara’s Shadow - Winner
Medium Build - Second Place*
Zen Trembles - Second Place*
* Votes were tied for second place
Best Dance Studio
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret - Winner
Alaska Dance Theatre - Second Place
Best Director
Justin Stewart - Winner
Pandora LaPush - Second Place
Best Drag Artist
Golden Delicious - Winner
Hank VanDickerson - Second Place
Best Hip Hop Artist
Ed Washington - Winner
Alaska Red - Second Place
Best Live Theatre Company
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret - Winner
Anchorage Community Theater - Second Place
Best Museum
Anchorage Museum - Winner
Alaska Native Heritage Center - Second Place
Best Music Venue
Williwaw Social - Winner
Van’s Dive Bar - Second Place
Best Open Mic
Van’s Dive Bar - Winner
Humpy’s - Second Place
Best Photographer
Megan Freeman - Winner
Sandee Rice - Second Place
Best Podcast
Chroniclez Podcast - Winner
The Anonymous Eskimo - Second Place
Best Print Journalist
RJ Johnson - Winner*
Julia O’Malley - Second Place
* In memoriam
Best R&B Artist
Ed Washington - Winner
Dawn McClain - Second Place
Best Radio Station
KWHL - Winner
KNBA 90.3 - Second Place
Best Singer/Songwriter
Ed Washington - Winner
Nick Carpenter - Second Place
Best Sports Team
907 Pro Wrestling - Winner
Rage City Roller Derby - Second Place
Best Visual Artist
Sammy Hoopleseed - Winner
Chad Carpenter - Second Place
Best Vocalist Female
Bekah Hilton - Winner
Shaylyn Goard - Second Place
Best Vocalist Male
Chris Hawk - Winner
Tyrone Palmer - Second Place
--
Best BBQ
Turnagain Arm Pit BBQ - Winner
Smokehouse BBQ - Second Place
Best Bed and Breakfast
Evergreen AirBnB - Winner
Best Breakfast
Snow City Cafe - Winner
South Restaurant + Coffeehouse - Second Place
Best Burger
Tommy’s Burger Stop - Winner
Arctic Roadrunner - Second Place
Best Chef
Chef Bombshell - Winner
Nate Bentley at Altura Bistro - Second Place
Best Chinese
Charlie’s Bakery & Chinese Restaurant - Winner
Sweet Pink Pepper - Second Place
Best Coffee Shop
Kaladi Brothers Coffee - Winner
Black Cup Coffee - Second Place
Best Dessert
Wild Scoops - Winner
Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop - Second Place
Best Diner/Comfort Food
Spenard Roadhouse - Winner
Lucky Wishbone - Second Place
Best Donut
Golden Donuts - Winner
Wiki-Licious - Second Place
Best Ethnic ‘Other’
Hula Hands - Winner
Yak & Yeti - Second Place
Best Fine Dining
Altura Bistro - Winner
Ginger - Second Place
Best Food Truck
Mochileros Street Food - Winner
Russian Eats - Second Place
Best Hot Dog
Yeti Dogs - Winner
International House of Hotdogs - Second Place
Best Italian
Fiori D’Italia - Winner
Little Italy - Second Place
Best Mexican
Serrano’s - Winner
Taco King - Second Place
Best Outdoor Dining
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - Winner
Arctic Roadrunner - Second Place
Best Pho
Pho Lena - Winner
PHOnatik Vietnamese Cuisine & Lounge - Second Place
Best Pizza
Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria - Winner
Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria - Second Place
Best Seafood
Simon & Seafort’s Saloon & Grill - Winner
F Street Station - Second Place
Best Server
Shane Russel - Winner
Leilani at Mad Myrna’s - Second Place
Best Steak
Club Paris - Winner
Double Musky Inn - Second Place
Best Sushi
Sushi & Sushi - Winner
Ronnie Sushi - Second Place
Best Tea Shop
Summit Spice & Tea Company - Winner
The Kobuk - Second Place
Best Thai
Lahn Pad Thai - Winner
Phở Lena - Second Place
Best Vegetarian
Middle Way Cafe - Winner
Organic Oasis | Restaurant & Juice Bar - Second Place
Best Wings
Ginger - Winner
Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria - Second Place
Best Romantic Restaurant
Crow’s Nest - Winner
Ginger - Second Place
--
Best Bar to Dance In
Mad Myrna’s - Winner
Williwaw Social - Second Place
Best Bartender
Wallace from Trophy Lounge - Winner
Misha from Mad Myrna’s - Second Place
Best Bloody Mary
Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Brewery
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - Winner
Anchorage Brewing Company - Second Place
Best Craft Cocktails
Ginger - Winner
Whisky & Ramen - Second Place
Best Dive Bar
Van’s Dive Bar - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Gay Bar
Mad Myrna’s - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Karaoke Bar
The Gaslight - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Night Club
Mad Myrna’s - Winner
Williwaw Social - Second Place
Best Strip Club
Great Alaskan Bush Company - Winner
Pj’s - Second Place
Best Outdoor Atmosphere
Williwaw Social - Winner
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - Second Place
Best Place to Play Darts
Buckaroo Club - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Place to Play Pool
Koot’s - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
Best Sports Bar
Peanut Farm - Winner
907 Alehouse and Grill - Second Place
Best Local Beer
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - Winner
King Street Brewing Company - Second Place
Best Tap Selection
Matanuska Brewing - Winner
Tent City Taphouse - Second Place
Best Wine Shop
La Bodega - Winner
Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar -Second Place
Best Margarita
Tequila 61 - Winner
Bear Tooth Theatrepub - Second Place
Best Martini
Ginger - Winner
Carousel Cocktail Lounge - Second Place
--
Best Budtender
Juan Cruzaley - Winner
Tatiana from Uncle Herb’s - Second Place
Best Cultivator
Enlighten Ak - Winner
Quintessence Farms - Second Place
Best Dispensary
Uncle Herb’s - Winner
Enlighten AK - Second Place
--
Best Bowling Alley
Jewel Lake Bowling Center - Winner
Center Bowl - Second Place
Best Dog Park
University Lake Dog Park - Winner
South Anchorage Dog Park - Second Place
Best Golf Course
O’Malley’s On the Green - Winner
Anchorage Golf Course - Second Place
Best Location for a Tinder Date
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret at The Cheeky Room - Winner
Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow - Second Place
Best Place for a Wedding
Alyeska Resort - Winner
Kincaid Park - Second Place
Best Tourist Attraction*
Alaska Native Heritage Center - Winner
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret at The Cheeky Room - Winner
* Both received the same number of votes
Best Airport Parking
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport - Winner
Alaska Park and Valet - Second Place
Best Bookstore
Title Wave Books - Winner
The Writer’s Block - Second Place
--
Best Alterations and Tailoring
Yu Tailor Alterations - Winner
PTL Alterations - Second Place
Best Antiques
Pack Rat Antiques - Winner
Rethink Home - Second Place
Best Attorney
Taylor Thompson - Winner
Samantha Fleming - Second Place
Best Auction House
Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals - Winner
Alaska Auction Co. - Second Place
Best Auto Aftermarket
MGM Vehicle Services - Winner
Perfectionist Auto - Second Place
Best Bank/Credit Union
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union - Winner
Credit Union 1 - Second Place
Best Bicycle Shop
he Bicycle Shop - Winner
Trek Bicycle Store of Anchorage - Second Place
Best Car Dealership
Continental Honda - Winner
Lithia KIA - Second Place
Best Car Repair
Sand Lake Automotive - Winner
R&R Garage - Second Place
Best Clothing Store*
Beacon Hill Bargain Boutique - Winner
Lacy Lounge - Winner
* Both received the same number of votes
Best Day Care
Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center - Winner
Bayshore Early Learning Center - Second Place
Best Dog Day Care
The Hound Lounge - Winner
Doggie Dog World - Second Place
Best Fishing Charter
AK eXpeditions - Winner
Kenai Fishing Adventures - Second Place
Best Florist
Paper Peony - Natasha Price - Winner
Bagoy’s - Second Place
Best Furniture Store
ReThink - Winner
Bailey’s Furniture - Second Place
Best Grocery Store
New Sagaya Market - Winner
Fred Meyer - Second Place
Best Hair Salon
Modified by Paul Ennes at Studiomod - Winner
Kelley Cuts Hair Studio - Second Place
Best Hair Stylist
Marcy Lundgren - Winner
Paul Ennes - Second Place
Best Head Shop
Planet X Vapor & Smoke Shop - Winner
Popeye’s Emporium - Second Place
Best Hotel
Hotel Captain Cook - Winner
Alyeska Resort - Second Place
Best Jewelry Store
5th Avenue Jewelers - Winner
David’s Jewelers - Second Place
Best Liquor Store
Brown Jug Warehouse - Winner
La Bodega - Second Place
Best Local Gift Shop
The Kobuk - Winner
Dos Manos - Second Place
Best Meat/Fish Processing
Indian Valley Meats Inc - Winner
Alaska Sausage & Seafood - Second Place
Best Nail Salon
Yeiri’s Nails & Spa - Winner
OMG Nails - Second Place
Best Outdoor Gear
REI - Winner
The Hoarding Marmot - Second Place
Best Piercing Shop
The Hole Look - Winner
Gold Fox - Second Place
Best Real Estate Agent
Savanna Wiita - Winner
Regina Welch - Second Place
Best Shoes
Alaska Walking Store - Winner
ShuzyQ - Second Place
Best Tattoo Shop
Brightside Tattoo - Winner
Southside Tattoo - Second Place
Best Thrift Store
Beacon Hill Bargain Boutique- Winner
FashionPact - Second Place
Best Tobacco Shop
Planet X Vapor & Smoke Shop - Winner
Smoking Joe’s - Second Place
Best Tourism Company
Salmon Berry Travel & Tours - Winner
River Wild Camper Vans - Second Place
Best Wildlife Cruise
Kenai Fjords Tours - Winner
26 Glacier Cruise - Second Place
--
Best Aesthetician
Savannah Valencia - Winner
Kristen Russell, Alaska Functional Med Spa - Second Place
Best Chiropractor
Balanced Health Chiropractic - Winner
Kanady Chiropractic Center - Second Place
Best Counseling Center
Wisdom Traditions Counseling Services LLC - Winner
Alaska Behavioral Health - Second Place
Best Day/Medi Spa
Alaska Functional Medicine + Spa - Winner
Alyeska Nordic Spa - Second Place
Best Dental Care
Affordable Dental Care - Winner
Anchorage Midtown Dental Center - Second Place
Best Dermatologist
Janine Miller - Winner
Kim Kinnebrew - AlaSkin - Second Place
Best Eye Care
Makar Eyecare LLC.- Winner
Alaska Eye Care Center - Second Place
Best Fitness Studio
/vīb/ cycle - Winner
Pure Barre Anchorage - Second Place
Best Gynecologist
Planned Parenthood - Anc Health Center - Winner
Anchorage Women’s Clinic - Second Place
Best Health Club/Gym
/vīb/ cycle - Winner
Rumble Boxing - Second Place
Best Holistic Medicine Center
Alaska Functional Medicine + Spa - Winner
Snow Blossom Acupuncture LLC/Wellness & Float Center - Second Place
Best Imaging
Providence Imaging Center - Winner
Imaging Associates - Second Place
Best Mental Health Care Professional
Bekah Mathiasen - Winner
Dr. Michael DeMolina, PhD - Second Place
Best Nurse
Mattisen Sept - Winner
Chris Anne Bennett - Second Place
Best Oncologist
Chirichella Ellen H MD - Winner
Dr. Joanie Hope - Second Place
Best Orthodontist
Northern Smiles Orthodontics - Winner
Hartman Orthodontics - Second Place
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
Mentzer Kurt D MD - Winner
Jason R. Gray, MD - Second Place
Best Pediatrician
LaTouche Pediatrics -Winner
Anchorage Pediatric Group - Second Place
Best Physical Therapist
Samuel Lucas - Winner
Rebound Sports and Orthopedic Physical Therapy - Second Place
Best Plastic Surgeon
Jana Cole, MD - Winner
Daniel Suver, MD, FACS - Second Place
Best Primary Care Physician
Allison Critchlow - Winner
Betsy Douds-Paczan - Second Place
Best Urgent Care
Providence Urgent Care Midtown - Winner
Alaska Regional Hospital - Second Place
Best Urologist/Proctologist
Alaska Urology - Winner
André S. Godet, MD - Second Place
Best Veterinarian
VCA Alaska Pet Care Animal Hospital - Winner
Cornerstone Animal Hospital - Second Place
Best Yoga Instructor
Kristen Russell - Winner
Andie Steele - Second Place