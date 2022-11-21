JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — Following a 16-year run, Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training, or BEAST, has come to an end.

With an eye toward the future fight, Air Force basic military training is implementing a revised training exercise – PACER FORGE – where Agile Combat Employment and the concept of multi-capable Airmen are the beating heart.



