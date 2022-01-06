There are no less than a few dozen places to get your sushi fix in Anchorage. While I would like to think I have a decent handle on the city’s offerings, that simply isn’t true, as there are a number of restaurants I’ve yet to visit. Many of these outstanding eateries happen to be concentrated on the east side of town, and by now it behooves me to venture out in hopes of unearthing a hidden gem.
For today’s piece, I settled on Yama Sushi, tucked away in an especially uninviting strip mall that looks to have been erected at the dawn of civilization. But my dining companion and I were amazed by the sudden transition from the drab exterior to a classy, intimate setting with colored lighting shimmering through walls of glass panels, lending an air of sophistication. If there’s one thing these sushi joints always nail, it’s the atmosphere.
We were met by a kind, enthusiastic server who was very wholesome throughout our stay. Looking at the menu, there were a few things that immediately stood out, including the cheese yakitori and Korean sweet chicken box. Could the latter have been Yama’s take on Korean fried chicken, notable for its thin batter and delectable range of sauces? That would have to be addressed another time, as I reckoned this restaurant should be graded on their namesake.
They happened to be out of cheese yakitori, so we ordered the standard version instead along with a Yama Roll I, Cajun Tuna Roll, and finally, some good old ikura. Or at least that’s what I thought I ordered, going so far as to gesture at its name on the menu. But what was served instead was salmon maki, leaving us feeling a bit deflated.
We opened with the obligatory combo of miso soup and salad. The lettuce was actually fresh and coated in a pale, creamy dressing that lacked brightness but was otherwise inoffensive. Unfortunately, the miso soup was rather weak and watery, so that was left unfinished before our server returned with our sushi.
It’s commonly asserted that people eat with their eyes, and sushi is a prime opportunity for chefs to showcase a little visual flair. Our sushi arrived not with a bang, but a whimper—looking somewhat disheveled in appearance. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it would taste bad, so I started with the salmon maki to get a sense of how they approach the basics. As it turns out, this was merely serviceable; the salmon was firm and sticky but didn’t carry enough flavor to stand out from the vinegared rice which dominated the palette. I managed to strike a better balance by incorporating some wasabi-infused soy sauce—a move that’s certain to rile purists.
Along the way, our server brought out the yakitori skewers in a set of three. These were essentially chicken teriyaki with a hint of booze in the glaze, presumably from mirin or sake. Although these lacked any semblance of charring from a grill, the meat was still juicy and flavorful. I would say these were a value at $7.99 per serving, with a big enough portion to curb an appetite.
Next, we tried the Cajun Tuna roll—described as a spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with “seared Cajun tuna”. Except there wasn’t anything remotely Cajun about the dish, and the extra tuna bore no indication of having been seared apart from a thin white patina contributing nothing in the way of flavor. The spicy tuna mixture wasn’t bad though; just again overwhelmed by the rice. One last observation I had is that the roll was sauced with what I recognized as chojang, a Korean condiment typically featured in a sashimi rice bowl dish prevalent in many Korean-owned sushi spots, including here. Ultimately, the roll’s elements were too disparate to fully appreciate this creation.
A bright spot in our meal was the Yama Roll I, said to contain avocado, eel, crabmeat, and cream cheese—all topped with savory bulgogi. With those ingredients, how could anyone go wrong? Well, upon revisiting the item description, I realized the eel must have been very well concealed as I failed to recall its inclusion. Otherwise, this was far from a letdown as I actually enjoyed the bulgogi. It was at least as good as what you’d expect at a dedicated Korean restaurant. Somehow, the interplay between ingredients managed to work and the amalgamation of flavors had me hooked. The creators of sushi are well past the point of rolling in their graves by now, but this mishmash left an impact profound enough to where I’m still reminiscing about it.
Our experience at Yama Sushi wasn’t ideal, yet not without merit. The service was warm and friendly despite the blunder with our order. And based on the small amount of bulgogi I had, it may be worth coming here just to try their Korean entrees. As someone who’s enjoyed some of the finest sushi in Japan, I can’t say I was won over. But considering where we live and adjusting one’s standards accordingly, there’s enough good here to satisfy those looking for reasonably priced sushi in a stylish setting.