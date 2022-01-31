There are widely varying opinions when it comes to the vegan movement. Some, including the late culinary provocateur Anthony Bourdain, see it as nothing more than a first-world privilege, while others consider it a worthy endeavor to address the environmental impacts of the food industry and to achieve sustainability. Regardless of one’s beliefs, it would appear more and more people are becoming “vegan-curious” thanks to a surge in meat alternatives from the likes of forward-thinking companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.
I consider myself to be somewhat of an early adopter when it comes to plant-based meat substitutes, having followed the growth of these companies long before their products had hit the mainstream. In fact, I remember desperately hunting down an Impossible Burger back when it was first released at one of few locations—in Anchorage, that happened to be Dave and Buster’s. One bite is all it took to convince me that this was the food of the future—at least a globally conscious, progressive future unlike the apocalyptic dystopian one we are gravitating towards. Anyway, I am nowhere near disciplined enough to make the full transition to veganism, but if I had to, it’s nice to know I could still enjoy a faux burger every now and then.
Vegans and curious eaters alike are sure to celebrate the arrival of a full-fledged vegan restaurant in town—Preference, located on the north end of Boniface. What’s interesting is that they seem to forego a vegetable-forward approach in favor of using meat substitutes to recreate popular junk foods like burgers, Philly’s, and chicken wings. With this in mind, my mission was to simply determine whether Preference is capable of serving up vegan cuisine just as delicious and satisfying as their original, meat-based counterparts.
One interesting observation about their menu is that you’ll find straight up riffs on the fan-favorite, In-N-Out animal style burger along with the iconic Big Mac. There’s no way I wasn’t going to get one of those, so I walked over to the counter and asked for the latter. I also ordered the Russian Reuben, as I had to know just what in the hell vegan corned beef was supposed to be. My growing curiosity led me to also want to try their 8-piece “chicken wings” available in one of several preparations—I went with the saucy hot buffalo version.
The wings were deceptive in appearance, as they possessed the same craggily texture and came in various shapes and sizes as in a normal plate of wings. But instead of chicken meat were chunks of seitan, which I had actually never tried until now. I had read that it functions similarly to tofu, but what I experienced tasted stodgier and more bread-like. It’s a weird sensation at first, but a few bites later, this almost felt like eating fried chicken. This was largely due to the thick, crunchy batter and a spiced-up buffalo sauce that were both analogous to the original product. These wings received a huge umami boost when dipped into their housemade vegan ranch, which was more luxurious and tasted miles better than the bottled stuff.
The Russian Reuben was more like a Rachel sandwich in that it contained creamy coleslaw, a slice of dairy-free cheese and a small stack of pseudo corned beef. Perhaps the highlight to this entire concoction was the rye bread—thick, hearty slabs that were toasted to buttery perfection. Strangely enough, the “meat” actually had sort of a ham-like quality to it—I only wish they loaded it up with a little bit more, as otherwise, this was a solid sandwich.
Last up was the vegan Big Mac, which came neatly wrapped and looking significantly fresher than what you’ll find at a drive-thru. That might be because of all the lettuce and the inclusion of tomato, which goes a little bit against the usual preparation. But it’s acceptable when viewed as somewhat of a healthier alternative, and in the end, this was every bit as satisfying as if it were made with meat rather than the Beyond Meat patties used here. Even the dairy-free cheese managed to impress with its ability to mimic the unique tanginess found in processed American. Made whole with a superfluous third bun, this interpretation ultimately succeeded by replicating the experience of going to town on a juicy burger—just without any animal products.
Meatless or not, Preference has a knack for making some beloved American classics with an inventive twist, even if only out of necessity. Even better is that the owner’s love and enthusiasm for their product shines through; if their goal was to show that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to eat vegan, then they truly pass with flying colors. It’s mind-boggling to think we live in a world where you could eat a plant-based rendition of a corporate fast-food burger, but you owe it to yourself—perhaps even moreso, the planet—to join in on this emerging food revolution.