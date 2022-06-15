I figured they were passé by now, but milkshake IPAs remain popular and have their own cadre of devotees. Unfortunately, as far as I'm concerned, milkshake IPAs are just another gimmicky iteration in the most rapidly evolving beer style in history.
There seems to be more of them being produced in the lower 48 states. There are a few around up here now, mostly on draft. They're typically fleeting when they end up on tap somewhere, at a brewery, on a growler bar, or on the tap lineup of venues that take pride in what they serve in craft beer.
Although I never found one that made my socks go up and down with bliss, I can't say they're not tasty, as long as I keep reminding myself that I'm actually drinking a beer. Still, I got curious and did a deeper dive.
Beer styles have blurry, almost indistinct edges anymore. Saying that brewers don't play by the rules isn't a fair statement. Diversity is paramount in the brewing industry right now. Unless you're a died-in-the-wool single product, mass-produced shit beer drinker, most craft beer drinkers today crave variety. Increasingly, serious craft beer drinkers don't give a crap-all about style. "If it tastes good, drink it," seems to be the mantra, and "if it sells like crazy, make it," is the brewer's response. I'm learning.
Milkshake IPAs are referenced in the Hazy IPA section within the Specialty IPA subset as one of the ten IPAs listed in the 2021 Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) Style Guidelines. The BJCP is my go-to reference when it comes to researching the crazy world of beer styles. I was actually surprised to find a reference to it.
Even in the BJCP Style Guidelines, the reference was vague and dismissive. "Heavy examples suggestive of milkshakes, creamsicles, or fruit smoothies are outside this style; IPAs should always be drinkable. Haziness comes from dry-hopping, not suspended yeast, starch haze, or other techniques; a hazy shine is desirable, not a cloudy, murky mess," reads the description.
I can't argue with the fact that some of our nation's most respected breweries are credited for this style, including the innovative stalwarts like Trillium, the Alchemist, and Tired Hands.
Brewers that make milkshake beers are as dismissive about staying in style swim lanes as the guidelines are about the style.
"It's a complicated style," says Anchorage's Magnetic North Brewing Company owner/brewer Jeremiah Christian. "I've made probably ten different milkshakes so far. They are a huge hit. They aren't really IPAs. I don't even use hops in them. There's no playbook on this," he says.
Note the distinction. Christian morphed an already morphed style to water his own customer base and certainly his own taste for a "style" he's really enamored with.
Since I struggle with the "beer" part of the whole milkshake thing, I had to ask: "What's the base beer style?"
"The beer base is kind of a mix between a wheat beer and a northeast IPA," says Christian of an upcoming milkshake that's in a conditioning tank and will be tapped when it's ready. Monitor for the release of Magnetic North's POG (passionfruit, orange juice, and pink guava) milkshake on Instagram and Facebook.
Poking around elsewhere, although individual brewers define it, a milkshake IPA is basically a hazy IPA brewed with milk sugar (lactose) that typically uses fruit for flavoring. Fruit purees or real fruit add infinite flavors to a pretty wide-open style, with hazy IPA as the foundation.
For comparison, consider how a solid stout makes the base for a good coffee stout. Done right, the stout and the coffee complement each other. The acridity of the coffee offsets the roastiness of the stout. In my opinion, with a good coffee stout, it's not just the process of dumping coffee into an existing flagship stout. Adjusting things a bit, like, say, throttling back on the flavoring hops a tad in the recipe to let coffee's contribution share the stage.
Like any adjunct beer, the problem with milkshake IPAs - at this point, let's just call them milkshake beers - is that they are frequently overdone to the point that the base beer, or beer at all, is not discernable. What are we doing here; making alcoholic kid drinks?! Still, there's no doubt this stuff is popular in an overall trend that - to me - seems to be making a lot more beer taste a lot less like beer.
In an online article about milkshake IPAs on Untapped.com on June 9, Parish Brewing Company operative Keven Vincent explained: "I believe this generation of brewers draws a lot of inspiration from childhood treats."
Some descriptors for milkshake beer include confectionary or candy sweetness to enhance the creamy texture. The result is a cloudy haze that sometimes is opaque and even chunky, pastel-colored, and soft and smooth, to name a few.
"They were really all over my Candyland milkshake beer at this year's Alaska Craft Brew and Barleywine Festival," says Christian of attendees' reaction to drinking their first milkshake. "It would be fun to have this style in more of our local competitions."
I had to dig a little bit to find more local examples. The lack of proliferation has more to do with ingredients and cost than demand for the style.
"The beers are fun but expensive," says Christian. "Vanilla beans, marshmallow fluff, lactose sugar, it all depends on what you're slamming into it. But all of those are pretty natural products, and the costs can add up. Fruit purees can make up to forty percent of the base weight, and that's especially expensive up here."
Are you curious?
"We've had them on from Valdez, Magnetic North, Girdwood, and I think Black Spruce," says Tent City Alehouse's J.C. Snead.
If you don't know, Snead is the guy who brings in beers from the far-flung corners of our state, making Tent City a go-to destination for local beers you can't get anywhere else.
Using my Digital Pour app, I verified that Black Spruce Brewing Company's Wow! Real Fruit Peak and Vanilla Smoothie Style Sour Beer, Magnetic North's Pickle Pear Milkshake, Valdez Brewing Company's Blackberry Milkshake IPA, and Girdwood Brewing Company's Arctic Mango Tropical Milkshake IPA are all on tap as of yesterday. In addition, Hearth Artisan Pizza is pouring Girdwood's Arctic mango.
Of note, if you happen to be in Fairbanks or headed there, the outstanding Black Spruce Brewing Company produces Gotta Hand It To You. The beer is a double dry-hopped hazy double IPA with papaya, passion fruit, and grapefruit. Additionally, they offer Seeing Pink Mammoths, a fruited hazy IPA with pineapple and blood orange. Alternatively, Forces of Attraction is a double dry-hopped hazy double IPA with notes of orange creamsicle, honeydew, and pineapple Kush. You can also sample Fruit Sour Beer Slushies on Fridays and Saturdays.
The nice thing about Black Spruce's offerings is that most of them can be carried out in four-packs of 16-ounce cans or as growler fills. (Someone bring me some back!)
I'm still contemplating my cups with this quirky style, but if you're curious and just want to have some fun, give the style a whirr – you know, like a milkshake maker. Straws are optional.