Like most Americans, my knowledge of Turkey is basically limited to its existence as a country. Despite keeping up with a habit of doomscrolling on the regular, I have no clue as to anything going on in that part of the world, much less the kind of foods or customs that compose the fine tapestry of Turkish cuisine. At best, my own indiscriminate research has led me to believe that there’s a good amount of overlap from Mediterranean and other Middle Eastern cuisines, which makes enough sense to me.
This belief was hammered home while perusing through the menu at Turkish Delight, where I found myself having dinner for the first time this week. In fact, this occasion marks the first time I’ve ever stepped into the College Mall, as one is left to wonder whether any college students ever feel inclined to patronize this row of businesses (I reckon the Brown Jug might be the only draw, but I digress).
Back to the restaurant, I immediately felt comfortable settling into their dining area, which is softly lit and adorned with various knick-knacks strewn along the walls. I spotted several recognizable dishes on the menu originating from all across that region of the world—spanakopita, falafel, and shakshuka all make appearances here, along with a selection of entrees primarily centered around lamb and beef. I felt a little more at ease, believing that most of their offerings would at least be analogous to foods I’ve enjoyed in the past.
That might also explain why I decided on the doner sandwich as my main. Besides, who doesn’t love a good gyro? It had occurred to me that I’ve mostly been deprived of vertical spit-roasted meat ever since the closure of Falafel King, whose shawarma and falafel sandwiches will forever hold a place in my heart. Speaking of which, I was curious to try Turkish Delight’s version of falafel as a starter along with their take on a classic Levantine spread—baba ganoush.
But first, I’d be remiss not to mention the beer list, which was noteworthy in that it featured not only a few inspired domestics (e.g., Robinsons Brewery’s Iron Maiden Trooper), but also a single Turkish import by the name of Efes Pilsener. That would be my beverage of choice, and I was pleased to discover a prevailing sweetness and only a slight degree of hop bitterness. This was more than just a great introduction to the world of Turkish beer—its refreshingly dry profile inspires me to stray further away from the ongoing IPA craze pervading the craft beer industry lately.
Baba ganoush is a traditional Middle Eastern “mezze” wherein roasted eggplant is emulsified with tahini, olive oil, and a generous portion of garlic. There didn’t look to be any tahini found in the more rustic approach favored here; however, this allowed the natural, pulpy flesh of the eggplant to stand out even more, carved by streams of fragrant oil. Despite a notoriously bland fruit being at the forefront, this dip was anything but plain or boring—there was an acidic tang and a pungent bite from what I presume to be heaps of raw garlic. I should note the sign posted up towards the front of the restaurant which boldly claims that “garlic breath is sexy”—I really hope so, as I would remain tainted until the following morning.
The falafel also seemed to have a homestyle quality to them, at least from a visual standpoint. The mashed chickpeas were fried to a dark brown hue while the finished product was somewhat loose and crumbly in texture. Biting into one revealed a deep, earthy, almost beanlike flavor and texture that paired well with the strong nuttiness of the cool tahini, which itself was thick and satisfying.
My jaw dropped as I was soon presented with a veritable mountain of gyro meat stacked onto a pita. While the sight alone made me gleam with joy, there’s no way I could’ve folded this into a sandwich without looking like an idiot, so I snuck a few bites of meat in order to make things manageable. Immediately, I was struck by how decadent the meat was—every piece was fatty and juicy, while the flavor was that of a quality steak seasoned with trademark gyro spices. It was everything I would’ve hoped for out of a meat tower basting in its own juices for hours on end. The pita was impressive alone in that it managed to stay intact the entire time like a snug blanket. Oh, and the accompanying salad was fantastic—a crunchy, zesty counterpoint to all the richness.
Would I say I’ve gained more insight into Turkish cuisine and culture after eating here? Maybe not, but then again, what really matters is that I thoroughly enjoyed everything I ate. The doner kebab might have made for the best gyro I’ve ever had, and my two appetizers were freshly prepared and full of interesting spices and flavors. Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine aren’t exactly considered mainstream here in Alaska—that’s all the more reason to appreciate the fact that in my mind, Turkish Delight goes above and beyond with their representation of exotic eats.