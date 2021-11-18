An annual beer event for me is celebrating the release of Alaskan Brewing Company’s legendary Alaskan Smoked Porter. The date is never specific, but it’s always “around November 1.” Nobody tells a good beer when it’s ready, after all, but Alaskan’s got it dialed to the point where I usually hear the announcement right about that time anyway.
From there, I suffer the agonizing wait of the beer making its way north from the brewery’s home in Juneau, and snaking around the distribution system. I pester a favorite brewery rep not quite to tears to trace the path for me until I have a case of the 22 ounce bomber bottles that I do a number of things with.
Is the beer really that special?
It is to me. Alaskan Smoke Porter’s been a part of my beer drinking life since the brewery started making it in 1988. I’d been in Alaska nine years by then and was already chasing what little craft beer we had up here in earnest. There wasn’t much around.
In 1987 I remember discovering Alaskan Brewing Company’s Amber and thought I’d died and gone to heaven. Aside from my “hometown” favorite – the beer that forever changed my life – Anchor Brewing Company’s Anchor Steam Beer, I’d never tasted anything as rich, flavorful and enticing in beer up to that point in my life, and I marched around, proclaiming Alaskan Amber the world’s best, and even illegally sent bottles to my beer drinking buddies back home.
Alaskan Smoked Porter did the same thing for me, and was quickly added to that category of epiphany beers in my life.
I was a pretty proud and boastful beer drinker back then – I still am - and when I had the opportunity to travel, I always packed local Alaska craft beer with me. Alaskan Amber was always in the mix, and if the time of the year was right, so was Alaskan Smoked Porter.
I was the second president of Anchorage’s homebrew club, the Great Northern Brewers, in 1992 and 1993. It was during that time when work sent me to Phoenix. I did some homework and contacted the Phoenix homebrew club, Brewmeister’s Anonymous, and asked if the might be having a club function during my two week stay down there, because if they did, I’d love to share some of Alaska’s fermented pride with them.
As luck would have it, their club’s monthly meeting coincided with my visit. I was asked to do a presentation on both home and commercial craft brewing in “that remote outpost in the Great White North,” as Alaska was described when I approached the podium to address the eager gathering of craft beer aficionados in America’s southwest where, by comparison, craft beer was in its infancy compared to what was going on up here at the time.
I talked about the biggest challenge facing homebrewers in Alaska, which was sourcing ingredients economical enough to make homebrewing more than an expensive, passing fancy. We had outstanding homebrewers in the state even back then, and aside from expensive supplies that were only available at Alaska Mill, Feed and Garden Center, most of us were ordering from outside.
In Phoenix, homebrewers are challenged by keeping their beer fermenting at temperatures cool enough to produce good brew. I bragged about making cool-conditioned lagers at mostly year-round cellar temperatures just putting my carboys on the garage floor during frementation. The reaction I got when I shared a picture of a massive bull moose standing in my driveway peering into my garage with my where my homebrew apparatus in front of me, steaming away while I was making beer, was priceless.
But the real star of the show that hot afternoon was Alaskan’s Smoked Porter. The airlines weren’t so stingy with luggage back then, and I’d actually brought down a pretty good haul of the porter, Alaskan Amber and even some Bird Creek Brewing Company’s magical Old 55, an American Pale Ale; another fermented epiphany for me.
I was one proud parent when I busted my fermented treasure out that had been stashed in ice chests when I got there as part of my impromptu gig. I’d warmed the crowed up with Amber and Old 55, and at the right moment announced “I’ve got something really super special for you guys,” as I got some help decanting four-or-so-ounce pours into small glasses for the frothing gathering in front of me.
A quiet, anticipatory hush rolled through the crowd, that I could tell I’d caught off guard. Murmurings included “what the fuck is this?” and “what the hell is a smoked porter?” and as the beer was tasted, just as I’d expected, the reaction was as mixed. Some homebrewers proclaimed “this stuff is amazing!” “Homigod this stuff’s GREAT!, it’s so intense.” On the other end of the spectrum, there were some that took one sniff and pushed it away, tentative tasters that pondered it across their palates and said “no thanks,” and some even reacted with a “GAK!” and involuntarily spit the beer out.
It was just the reaction I hoped for. A little shock and awe goes a long way when wooing a crowd. Welcome to Alaska, people.
From there, like I do every time I introduce this heady, smoky beast to the uninitiated, I go into discussing the unique beer style that Alaskan Brewing Company’s co-founder Geoff Larson brought out of obscurity for the rest of the United States back then by creating Alaskan’s version of the German rauchbier style in its uniquely Alaskan format.
This dark, oily beer’s defining feature is the use of malts that are hand smoked over alder ranges from bold to over-the-top in intensity. The base beer is a thick, dark porter, which alone is a stretch for some beer neophytes. The beer’s not huge; it averages 6.5 percent alcohol by content. The result is a little different every year, but always, always fascinating.
Although I didn’t in Phoenix, I start out every introduction with “I’ll warn you up front that this beer isn’t for everyone. Those that enjoy it the most when they first discover it, do so with an open, curious palate, and celebrate the bold difference in flavor that represents and mirrors our bold lifestyle up here.” With that prelude, I haven’t seen anyone spit out a sample since.
Why do I buy a case of it every year? There are three reasons. First, I love it. I want enough to enjoy through the year until the next release. Second, I collect it. I’ve laid down vintages of this beer since I discovered it, and although I can’t boast that I have copies all the way back to year one, I do have a formidable and entirely worthy collection that I pull from now and again to do linear tastings with beer luminaries and the best of the best craft beer lovers during special occasions.
The third reason is the most important to me. It was over an Alaskan Smoked Porter that I solidified a lifelong friendship with one of the best friends I’ve ever had in life, (and still do) a guy named Lynn McLuty. “Lynbo” was the guy dispatched to fetch me and my fermented stash from where I was staying in Phoenix and haul me to the homebrew club meeting that day.
Lynbo wasn’t a spitter when the samples went around that day; he was a converted believer and sudden disciple to this crazy new style “invented” in that “curious outpost somewhere above Canada.”
Lynbo’s been up here almost every single year since then. Almost every single year since then, I anxiously await Alaskan Smoked Porter’s annual debut and send him a bomber of it. He’s never been up here in November when the beer’s released; “that’s just too fucking cold for me,” he says, missing the chance to chase down the first bottles that hit the shelves.
Every single year he comes up here in the summer, we two greedy foam pirates climb through the chipped out hole in the cinder blocks under my house to enter the cool, cobwebbed confines of my secret beer tomb where those vintage bottles snooze in the never changing 55 degree climate, and pull our vintage Smoked Porter selections to enjoy on our Alaska adventures during his visit.
For reasons like these, Alaskan Brewing Company’s Smoked Porter is one of Alaska’s most characteristic and defining beers. It’s got enough different, unique, bold personality and spirit to make a statement about who we are and what we are up here. I feature it, and I show it off.
Alaskan Brewing Company’s 2021 Smoked Porter is on the shelves around town and around the state. While on the hunt, poke around: there’s plenty of the 2020 version out there too. If you’re a really dedicated hunter, you might even find earlier versions. In this way, Alaskan Brewing Company’s Smoked Porter also makes beer drinking fun too, because for a lot of us, the hunt is as great as the kill. What are you waiting for?