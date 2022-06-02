Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
Anyone who has driven down the Seward Highway recently may have noticed a brand-new business taking hold of the lone structure right as you enter Indian. The spot, previously occupied by restaurant and coffeehouse Froth & Forage, a renowned eatery, is now the home of a new gastric delight. Although Froth & Forage carved a niche for itself and garnered praise for serving up an elevated dining experience, a sudden and unfortunate closure in 2019 left the building awaiting a new tenant.
Birch & Alder has since taken root and arrived with a similar pedigree based solely on the credentials of chef and owner Reuben Gerber — he previously worked as chef de cuisine at Crow’s Nest along with a short tenure at Jack Sprat. Now partnered with his wife Christina, the dynamic duo finds themselves pursuing an ideal that most people could only wish for — the perfect amalgamation of work and family life. Ultimately, the pandemic tipped them over the edge and gave them the final push they needed to start this next chapter.
“It’s been a ton of work to get this place up and running, but it’s been the most fun I’ve had so far in my culinary career,” Gerber said. “My position at the Crow’s Nest was always secure during the brutal downturn in our industry and the long shutdowns. But as we started reopening and I was suddenly a homeschool dad by day and a chef by night, with an uncertain future for the restaurant industry, it really opened my eyes to the value of drive-thru and the flexibility of having a business that my son and wife could be involved in with me.”
Leaving behind the fine linen and formal atmosphere of upscale dining wasn’t all that difficult for Reuben and his family. In fact, apart from an obvious change in scenery, not much has changed when it comes to the Gerbers’ desire to bring a refined perspective to deliver “wholesome dining” in a uniquely Alaskan context.
“In my heart, I didn’t leave the fine dining scene. I may have stepped out of the city and into the woods, but the mindset doesn’t change as far as quality of the ingredients and the attention to detail,” said Gerber. Drive-thru surely isn’t white tablecloth, but there’s as much love in what I’m serving now as I’ve ever put on a plate.”
Gerber’s accomplished background is seen through Birch & Alder’s seasonal selection of thoughtfully constructed provisions such as babkas, scones, and parfaits, all of which share the common trait of being easily transportable. With extended shelf lives, all dishes are suitable for the long haul or impromptu weekend getaway.
I visited Birch & Alder this past weekend to try a few of their goodies for myself. Their breakfast focaccia is presented as a generously sized, pillowy slab saturated with oil and cooked to form a crisp, crackly crust. While that might be enjoyable enough on its own, they take it to the next level by layering a bed of caramelized onions and roasted sweet peppers to help cut through the rich bread. The crown jewel is a delicately poached, still-runny egg with a yolk that oozes all over.
Their scones, too, deserve praise for being anything but bland or boring. I decided to try their savory version, studded with bacon, chives, and cheddar. The contrast between the sweet scone batter and the intermittent taste of salty pork was simply addicting, with a texture that wasn’t dry or stodgy. There was even a distinct sourness to the batter, alluding to the usage of buttermilk in the composition.
A few special ingredients combined in a neatly packaged to-go cup make their parfait remarkable! I caught a glimpse of goji berries, candied ginger, pumpkin seeds, and thick granola shards. Fresh, juicy berries lined the bottom of the cup, and once everything was thoroughly mixed, I enjoyed spoonful after spoonful of intensely tangy yogurt, which served as a cool base for a wide variety of textures in this refreshing treat.
“Coming to Alaska over 12 years ago was like entering a new playground of incredible ingredients and natural resources, which was such a gift to me as a chef,” said Gerber. “We’re a scratch kitchen, so everything is made in-house, daily, absolutely no short-cuts. You may see our lights on at 4 AM as our bread is proofing and babkas are rising. It takes an early start to be ready by 8 AM when we open the window.”
There’s much more than countless hours of hard work and a dedication to high-quality ingredients that define Birch & Alder. The Gerbers also have a deep commitment to sustainability and partnering with local businesses to help perpetuate a cycle of collaboration in the small community they now find themselves nestled in.
“We are committed to environmentally conscious ways of serving our items to-go, using exclusively petroleum/plastic-free, biodegradable cups and lids from Green Alaska Solutions,” said Gerber. “This is a particularly fragile environment here where Indian Valley meets the Turnagain Arm, and we want to honor this precious land. We are composting our kitchen waste, and we are partnering with Forget-Me-Not Nursery to turn both food waste and coffee grounds into soil.”
Down to the local vegetation from which their name is derived, the core of Birch & Alder’s very identity appears to have been shaped out of a desire to celebrate all things Alaska.
“Our restaurant is set among the trees, but the meaning behind Birch & Alder goes much deeper. Using birch and Alder for cooking, as indigenous cultures have done for generations, was one of many small epiphanies that made a big impact on me,” said Gerber.
How about this fun piece of intel? “We’ve also named the two nesting eagles in the trees adjacent to the restaurant Birch and Alder,” said Gerber.
While the business has yet to fully take off as it seeks to “reimagine the drive-thru.” But, in its current state, what’s truly exciting is that the restaurant soon plans to open for dine-in service, further expanding the width and breadth of its creative potential. This next phase is expected sometime in June 2022, and it’s clear that there’s plenty to be excited about as Gerber transitions his creation from a roadside stopover to a culinary destination.
To some, like myself, this quaint little eatery has already earned that level of recognition — that being said, it would be wise to plan a trip now before this fledgling business really takes off.
Birch & Alder is located at 27635 Seward Hwy, Indian, AK 99540. The cafe is open from 8am — 2pm Thursday through Sunday.