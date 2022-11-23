Convenience and quality rarely go hand in hand as far as the food industry is concerned. Sure, you can grab a cheeseburger from McDonald’s at any time of day, but to assert that it’s the absolute best money can buy would be straight up wrong. Perhaps it’s because of this disassociation that the idea of fast-casual restaurants has emerged in the culinary landscape to try and close the distance between fast food and traditional restaurants. This category of restaurants tends to utilize more high-quality ingredients while remaining affordable as a solution to the fact that diners are making more knowledgeable food choices and appealing to economic mindsets due to inflation.
It helps that the food at such restaurants is generally perceived as healthier, with Chipotle and Panera as two notable examples that have yet to establish their roots in Alaska. Their absence in Anchorage may have had a hand in the creation of the new midtown eatery Fresh Bowl Kitchen where the menu is centered on customizable salad bowls along with a handful of rice bowls, sandwiches, and smoothies to round out the offerings. This have-it-your-way, eat-fresh approach sounds like it could be promising on paper, but is there any real value to be had here? To be clear, the main criteria I wanted to consider was the quality of their food relative to menu pricing. But also, do they have what it takes to bring freshness to the front of their stage?
Transparency in what goes into their food appears to be a core value at this shiny new operation as customers are invited to peer through glass panels to see everything as it gets made. And while most people might be inclined towards grab-n-go, the dining space is sparkly clean and vibrant enough to where dining in is certainly viable. The staff was undergoing training on expediting orders all throughout my stay, which alludes to the idea that the owners are committed to ensuring consistent quality and speed, with the restaurant only being a few weeks old.
As I entered in through the door for the first time, I came in contact with a young woman exiting who decided to share her thoughts that the chicken teriyaki she had was wonderful and highly recommended. I decided to go for just that as the choice of protein on my rice bowl, along with herb-roasted potatoes and a vegetable medley as two of the options available as sides. My cheerful server asked if I wanted some extra teriyaki sauce drizzled over my rice, to which I enthusiastically replied yes.
As fruits are a food group severely lacking in my trashy diet, I decided to sample one of their mango pineapple smoothies as well. The menu only lists five smoothie options in total, but there’s still some variety, and they are all said to be naturally sweetened with apple juice—okay, not bad. Additionally, customers can choose from a selection of vitamins, protein powder, or chia seeds to blend into their frosty beverages for a minor charge.
It took a little bit longer than I expected for the smoothie and a cup of their soup du jour to be prepared—seemingly due to a staff member in training. My rice bowl and my wife’s salad had long been prepared, so we decided to consume our takeout order right then and there. As far as looks go, my rice bowl was far from the prettiest belle at the ball. Sadly, nothing about it screamed fresh, and while there are not too many ways to dress up a pile of steamed veggies, the large-scale preparation for the bowl’s constituency was likely the ultimate downfall. Flavor-wise, the mushy, dulled-out mix of peppers and onions still managed to retain some of their characteristic brightness. One can’t help but think that roasting could have been a better approach, as these veggies could stand to use some caramelization or char to accentuate their raw, natural beauty.
The potatoes were fine, just not great. The issue here was that the skins weren’t very crisp but rather wrinkled. As for the teriyaki chicken? Apologies to that one young lady, but her standards must be quite low. While the chicken was indeed flavorful enough to stand out as the bowl’s saving grace, it lacked the intensity I’ve come to expect from this umami-rich hallmark of Japanese cuisine. With a soft, stewy appearance, the dish simply couldn’t compete with what you might find at other places, such as the little-known Fukumaru Teriyaki on Spenard. Maybe I just went with the wrong combination of protein and toppings here. Still, I’d like to see some improvements before I consider trying this again.
On a brighter note, my mango pineapple smoothie turned out to be thick, pulpy, and frosty. The tropical radiance of pineapple led the charge for this refreshing surge of fruit that could probably constitute a full meal unto itself with how satisfying it was. I thought I could see myself coming back just for the smoothies, even at the eyebrow-raising price point of $8.49.
The soup of the day was said to be red pepper and tomato, but after having some, I couldn’t really distinguish much of the former. That being said, this touched on all the notes of a smooth, velvety tomato bisque—well-spiced and filled to the brim with tomato richness and pleasant acidity.
Fortunately, Fresh Bowl Kitchen stepped up their game with my wife’s salad bowl. She decided hers would contain mixed greens, feta, apple, and avocado (in place of a protein selection at no extra cost), along with candied walnuts for a small upcharge. After assembling all the ingredients together, the employee shook it all up in a bowl before sliding it all into a plastic container with a serving of balsamic vinegarette on the side. The greens (a mixture of arugula, spinach, and other bitter leaves) were delicately crisp, while the chunks of feta and creamy avocado slices lent a subtle richness. The apple bits and candied walnuts came across like a premium addition, though with nearly two dozen toppings and endless combinations at your disposal, there’s bound to be a combination to tickle anyone’s fancy. That’s what might make this the best bang for your buck here.
I thought it would be remiss of me not to sample one of Fresh Bowl’s sandwiches, so I returned later to try their smoked turkey and avocado sandwich instead. At $12.99 a pop, I thought this had better satisfy—or at least be on par with, say, Firehouse Subs and their loaded behemoths. What I ended up receiving was a dainty, snack-sized serving that was only about the size of my hand. I get it, inflation is hitting hard these days, but this really threw me for a loop. But hey, at least it was healthy for me in terms of cutting calories. The ingredients were fine and carefully crafted, no doubt. But in the end, there are just no mincing words here: avoid entirely.
Fresh Bowl Kitchen’s motto invites you to come and taste the goodness, but that only seems applicable to their cold options as the primo option as they currently stand. But I am hopeful that they are able to turn things around. They are a new business, after all, and the staff seemed to have what it takes to generate repeat customers. One can only hope that with a few modifications to their rice bowls and sandwiches, they’ll be able to harness the full potential of the fast-casual dining model and rise to the top of quick, convenient spots in Midtown.
The Fresh Bowl is located at 545 E. Northern Lights Blvd., Suite A and is open Monday - Saturday from 11am to 7pm.