Between the perpetual daylight and scores of fireweed blooming all over town, there are many telltale signs that summertime in Alaska is in full swing. But what resonates with me the most is seeing hot dog carts cropping up downtown, each hoping to allure passersby with the irresistible smell of seared meats and caramelized onions. And as for tourists, there's the novelty in sampling our state's signature reindeer dogs, which one ought to know, are only partly composed of Santa's preferred method of transport thanks to the lower fat content.
With so many streetside options, how does one decide which vendor to go with? Of course, pricing and accessibility matter, but International House of Hotdogs (IHOH) opts for a kitchen sink approach by featuring 14 types of hot dogs — each with its own locale-inspired topping combinations. It's befitting of their name, with options ranging from the classic New Yorker — a polish dog topped with sauerkraut, diced onions, and spicy brown mustard—to a few that are more involved, like their Sonoran dog: a bacon-wrapped polish topped with fresh and sauteed onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and salsa verde.
I knew that to accurately judge IHOH's merits; I would have to go all out. So, I waltzed up to the trailer nestled between Snow City Café and Pablo's Bike Rentals and asked for a Frankenstein Dog: another bacon-wrapped creation loaded with cream cheese, sauteed onions, yellow mustard, chipotle crème, and their signature Hawaiian mix — a relish made from sauteed ham, bacon, and diced pineapple. I added some smoky BBQ seasoned fries and a can of soda for good measure before receiving a digital pager to signal when my order was ready.
While waiting, I quietly observed the steady stream of traffic ordering dogs to confirm an area where IHOH might excel the most: their customer service. With every delivery out of the kitchen, a man who I presume to be the owner thanked each patron for their patience and bestowed a heartfelt "God bless you" — a statement that could otherwise come across as disingenuous if the man weren't so believably hospitable. This certainly wasn't my first time at IHOH, and you can bet I've always noticed a graciousness and authenticity to their service that is rare to find these days.
Once my order was ready, I sat down and opened my takeout container to behold the Frankenstein Dog in all its messy, deranged glory. Anyone who balks at having to spend $10 on a gourmet hot dog might think otherwise after witnessing how large the portions are here. In fact, the real issue at hand was how to unhinge my jaw so I could go in for a bite.
I was met with a plump, well-spiced hot dog that possessed a natural beefiness while the perfectly adhered bacon wrapping lent a charred, smoky flavor. As expected, the generous pile of their relish mix was unmistakably reminiscent of a Hawaiian pizza, while the caramelized onions, yellow mustard, and chipotle crème helped round out the sweet and salty flavor profile.
Arguably, the most delectable component of this monstrous concoction was the thick glob of cream cheese smeared between the sausage and bun. The creamy texture and mild tang served as the perfect contrast to the intensity of the other ingredients. As a whole, these disparate elements came together with their powers combined to deliver everything you'd ever want out of a hot dog. It's difficult to imagine a perfect hot dog, but I suspect this is as close as it gets.
Despite my general indifference towards crinkle-cut fries, I was pleased to find the ones served here to be remarkably crispy with a warm, heady aroma. Best of all, they seem to have come straight out of the fryer, as they were burning hot and emitted wafts of steam. Turns out, offering crinkle cut might be a wise decision after all, as the distinct ridges were key in successfully capturing the smoky BBQ seasoning that had been liberally applied.
I suspect this was a dry rub seasoning based on the presence of brown sugar within a blend of peppery spices. Before I knew it, I was addictively chomping on fry after fry, which eventually gave the impression that these were barbeque potato chips on steroids. The smell of smoked paprika and garlic permeated my fingertips long after the fries were finished, and I do declare that I may have converted to crinkle-cut fandom since this meal.
It's clear from a glance at their menu that there's something for everybody at International House of Hotdogs. Only the snobbiest of foodies would turn their nose at their wide selection of sausages and toppings, which can all be customized according to your preferences. And again, there's the level of service which goes above and beyond what's expected of any vendor-customer relationship with a genuine warmth and commitment to satisfaction that is unrivaled. It's all too easy to be won over by IHOH — the best place I know of to get your hot dog fix in Anchorage.
IHOH is located at 415 L Street behind Snow City Cafe. They are open Tuesday - Saturday from 9am - 5pm.