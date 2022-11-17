Restaurant Review By Jin Chong

In a food world characterized by maximalist TikTok trends and chaos cooking, it may feel as though certain beloved dishes are at risk of being pushed too far and losing their essence—in other words, what made us fall in love with them in the first place. Oftentimes, dining can simply be a matter of wanting to reexplore the familiar and seek that which provides a sense of comfort. It’s in these instances where even the most basic food preparations can have the most to offer.



