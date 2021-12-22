I’m a procrastinator. I squander valuable, initial Christmas shopping time on a barstool in the downtown corridor, or elsewhere, contemplating my cups rather than my Christmas constituents. I rationalize by convincing myself that, even if I’m just sitting at a bar dreaming about making some kind of a list that I may or may not use to go out and buy things with, progress is progress, right?
I always pull through in the end, though. This year was the easiest yet. Having undergone a robust COVID-inspired online purchasing experience last year, and considering supply chain disruption issues, I started shopping in October, and was pretty much done, including having those pesky out of state gifts sent off by the first week in December.
It pissed Ms. Fermento off from the standpoint that I pulled the Christmas rug right out from under her, including not only choosing and ordering gifts for even her sisters, I wrapped and sent them as well. I took all of the wind out of her billowy Christmas sails, and did it all in the comfort of the close proximity of my beer refrigerator.
For me, the toughest people to shop for are the hard core, true beer geeks in my circle of peers because, likely, they’ve had every beer I’ve had, and often beat me to them.
I think I have a little bit of an edge this year with Matanuska Brewing Company’s quiet release of some very high end beers – the first from the brewery’s oak aging program since Matanuska started brewing in Palmer in December of 2017. This is truly a momentous event, and the beers could easily become collector’s items.
I give full credit to brewer Kevin Burton for the creation. Burton started brewing in Alaska at Glacier Brewhouse with a presence there between July of 1996 and October of 1997. From there, he brewed at Midnight Sun Brewing Company between October of 1997 and January of 2000 then returned to Glacier between February, 2000 and August of 2017.
It was seventeen years at during his second run at Glacier where Burton really honed his oak aging skills that helped form Glacier’s incredible Wall O’ Wood that’s under the restaurant floor and has turned out some of the most prolific big beers in Alaska’s beer history.
On September 1, 2017, Burton made the move to Matanuska Brewing Company. The brewery was formed in 2016, and the build out in the historical Matanuska Maid Dairy building ate up a lot of the time in between.
“These beers are the result of our oak aging program. It takes a little while to get an oak aging program up on step,” explains Burton. “We started working on the program between a year and a half and two years ago. We sourced 60 different oak barrels to start with, and we’ll be adding quite a few more over time. We have all kinds of stuff going in barrels: porters, stouts, Barleywine, imperial stout, imperial reds, and even a double blueberry for next year, spread out in bourbon, rye whiskey, brandy, rum and other barrels that contained their namesake booze prior to being pressed into service at Matanuska.”
The collection of newly released beers that consists of four copies each of three different beers are the first to come out of the program. “We’ve been targeting the holidays for this first release. The beer went into barrels over a year ago,” says Burton of the laborious, time consuming process that not only includes brewing and fermentation time, but the deep sleep in oak that allows the beer to pick up oak’s contributing nuances, but especially some essence of what was in them before.
Barrel aging combines the true science, art and alchemy of brewing, and the variables are infinite. It’s not a game of chance. It’s not a matter of a brewer dumping whatever beer is available into the oak and hoping for good results. Because of the time, the cost of ingredients for which are often bigger, more expensive beers as the base, the real estate to park the beers in, and the constant, worrisome brewer’s fettering over what’s akin to a child to become, there’s a lot to it. You can be guaranteed that these initial beers are stellar; Burton’s a master in his class, and if nothing else, a doting parent to a series of beers that will undoubtedly continue through the brewery’s lifespan.
The three beers include an export stout aged in Heaven Hills Bourbon barrels, and two different imperial oatmeal black beers – or schwarzbiers – one of which is aged in Heaven Hills bourbon barrels, and the other in Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey barrels.
When it comes to oak beer, the first checkbox on my scorecard is balance. By that, I mean I have to be able to taste the base beer. It’s entirely too easy to overdue a barrel aged beer to the point where it tastes more like the liquor from the barrel’s former life than the base beer. Barrel aging should complement the beer, not dominate it. In extreme cases, I’m likely to say “hey if I wanted a shot of whiskey, I would have ordered one.”
Matanuska aces the balance test. Of the three, the two beers in the bourbon barrels have the most pronounced contribution, which come across as less bourbon-esque in the nose than across the palate, especially in the stout. All of the beers represent their base style remarkably, and the lagers are especially soft, featuring the dark malt, but with the vanilla (from the oak) and the cocoa, coffee and toffee essences referenced on the labels.
Rye’s influence on beer includes a slightly spicy and light tart essence, and sometimes a crisp snap, and this is clearly discernable in the rye whiskey lager. I actually favor this beer of the three. The beer finishes drier than the other two, and that appeals to me as well.
All are soft, easy drinkers. You might expect the stout to tip the booze scales more than the lagers, but at 5.66 percent alcohol by volume it’s the lightest, with the porters weighing in at 8.23 percent. The booze knock in the porter’s definitely more noticeable in both flavor and the warming swallow.
The beers come in 12 ounce wax-dipped bottles, and are packed a hand finished, four-slat wooden crate with a box inside that in itself adds handsomely to the collector’s item appeal of the set, if you’re interested in adding to your own vintage stock. This is if you purchase the whole case, which is going for $200. If you want single bottles, you can get them for $10 apiece, if your budget’s the restriction.
“Right now, the beer is available at the brewery in Palmer, and some has been allocated to Three Bears out here in the Valley, and some to Brown Jug,” says Burton, although other than the brewery itself at 513 South Valley Way, he couldn’t pinpoint other locations.
Other options that aren’t included in the special, gift/collector oriented case include two very special porters and an incredible Barleywine, all of which are aged in oak.
One porter’s aged in Old Fitzgerald Larceny Bourbon barrels and the other one in the same Rittenhouse rye whisky barrels as in the boxed set. The rye version of the two caught my attention the most.
The Barleywine, aptly named Sympathy for the Devil - after the famous Rolling Stones song - is delicious as well, and features the rye in an amazing fashion. The 9.88 percent alcohol by content is apparent right up front across the nose and palate of this light chestnut/brown beer with some burnished rose highlights. The rye’s aptly assertive in this beer, but not overpowering and just beyond contributory in the big, complex, malt forward slow sipper.
Except for the Barleywine, I wouldn’t call these beers extreme long haul agers, but I’m anticipating some goodness from the result of age’s mellowing influence a couple of years from now, as I’ve tucked a couple of each in my cellar while I enjoy the rest.
There’s more to come. “I’ve got some imperial stout in four different barrels that might come out in a four-pack kind of thing in mid-January, and a coffee style imperial oatmeal back beer in brandy barrels that will release in February, for starters,” says Burton of his commitment to providing us with enticing oak-aged beers in the months and years ahead.
You’ve procrastinated long enough. Find some of these incredible beers to gift your best beer drinking bud, or as a gift for yourself. Oh, and if you need my address, let me know; you can set my case down under my tree any time.