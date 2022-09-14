Purchase Access

I’ve got a bone to pick with nearly every burger place in town. Why hasn’t anyone bothered to serve up a proper smash burger? Of course, I’m referring to what I firmly believe to be the ultimate version of an American classic. I’d even go as far as to say there are two types of people in this world: those who have experienced a true smash burger and those who haven’t. As a longtime follower of food guru J. Kenji López-Alt, my senses were awoken long ago to this superior burger cooking method. With Midwestern roots, López-Alt created a burger utilized with great success by chains such as Shake Shack and Culvers.

The fact of the matter is, without ensuring an optimal sear for your patties, you may as well boil a puck of ground beef and call it good. Because without a good sear produced by the Maillard reaction, you won’t experience a gloriously browned, flavorful crust. And without a good crust, you’re doing yourself a disservice by not allowing your burgers to reach their full potential.



