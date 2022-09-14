I’ve got a bone to pick with nearly every burger place in town. Why hasn’t anyone bothered to serve up a proper smash burger? Of course, I’m referring to what I firmly believe to be the ultimate version of an American classic. I’d even go as far as to say there are two types of people in this world: those who have experienced a true smash burger and those who haven’t. As a longtime follower of food guru J. Kenji López-Alt, my senses were awoken long ago to this superior burger cooking method. With Midwestern roots, López-Alt created a burger utilized with great success by chains such as Shake Shack and Culvers.
The fact of the matter is, without ensuring an optimal sear for your patties, you may as well boil a puck of ground beef and call it good. Because without a good sear produced by the Maillard reaction, you won’t experience a gloriously browned, flavorful crust. And without a good crust, you’re doing yourself a disservice by not allowing your burgers to reach their full potential.
I’m an overly zealous burger fanatic, which is why I had high hopes upon hearing that local food truck Melt has evolved not only into a permanent fixture outside Magnetic North Brewing but also into a brand-new form altogether. Melt is now taking on the name “Smashed” and serving up smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches instead of grilled cheeses.
Curious to know how they stack up, my journey began by venturing over to the brewery off East 88th Avenue. Upon walking up to the newly painted truck, I noticed only a handful of items available at Smashed. There’s the classic double cheeseburger with American cheese, shaved onions, pickles, and roasted garlic mayo — which, if you ask me, are the only toppings you really need on a burger. The next two sandwiches — the Double-Up Smash and Chili-Up Smash — are minor variations that add bacon or a ladle of house-made chili, respectively. Then there’s the sweet tea-brined fried chicken sandwich — a concept previously unbeknownst to me as an intriguing way to infuse flavor into an otherwise straightforward chicken sandwich.
Last but not least, Smashed offers a weekly burger special (dubbed the Pop-Up Smash) which allows chef and owner Jason Anderson to flex some of his creative muscles. On this first visit, they featured a kimchi burger which includes kimchi mayo and yuzu coleslaw. Believing that the stars had aligned as there’s no ingredient that allures me quite like fermented cabbage, I decided this would be the best way to gauge the full extent of this food truck’s prowess. So I placed an order for one, along with a chicken sandwich.
At $15 apiece, the cost of these sandwiches may raise some eyebrows. But considering they come with fries and the fact that an order at McDonald’s will run you about the same price these days, I had no issues with paying up. After placing my order, I was handed a buzzer before I waited inside the brewery while nursing a glass of Magnetic North’s Kolsch — a crisp, grainy brew that proved to be highly drinkable. As it turns out, this beer won first place at the Alaska Craft Brew & Barley Wine Festival for Best Lawn Mower Brew, which is not at all surprising.
Based on initial glances, I could already tell that this burger was going to be stellar after heading back out to retrieve my sandwiches. One indispensable trait of any purported smash burger is the appearance of crispy laced edges around the patties — a result of increased surface contact with the griddle by way of smashing. Here, it was demonstrated in full force with a crust reminiscent of a mouthwatering steak tucked into a shiny brioche bun and oozing with a copious amount of cheese.
Bite after joyous bite, I reveled in the thin, crisp patties, which contrasted with the creamy, slightly tangy quality of processed cheese. While the patties may have been lean, they were salted to perfection (unlike many of its contemporaries), and having them double stacked made for a hefty bite. As far as toppings go, the slaw was mild yet cool and crunchy, and I could discern the fermented quality of the kimchi in the viscous mayo. As an aside, let it be known that kimchi makes for a fantastic pairing with American cheese in myriad forms.
Needless to say, I was in love with what may have been one of the most exquisite burgers I’ve had in recent memory. This was a gratifying exercise in minimalism by showcasing that technique, and high-quality ingredients surpass an excess of toppings any day (shame on anyone who thinks otherwise). Even the fries were noteworthy in that they were dusted with a sweet and savory seasoning, while the potatoes themselves were light and contained whisps of fluffy, tender goodness on the inside.
The chicken sandwich proved to be yet another win. Encased within a thick layer of craggily breading was a whole chicken thigh as distinguished by tasty morsels of rendered fat. I can’t say with certainty that the sweet tea brine made a significant contribution compared to a salt or pickle brine, but the meat was abundantly juicy and flavorful, nonetheless. Chef Jason stopped by towards the end of the meal to ask how everything was, in addition to confirming my theory that the pickles are made in-house. I had no qualms telling him that I thought everything to be truly exceptional.
With a lineup of knockout sandwiches and no downsides except for their limited hours, it’s clear that Smashed has made the right decision in moving beyond its roots. Everyone is capable of slapping together a grilled cheese, but few can deliver the quintessential burger experience like they do here. But don’t just take my word for it — come and find enlightenment in the way of the smash burger for yourself.
Smashed is located at 8861 Golovin Street. They are open Wednesday - Sunday from 4 - 8pm. Visit them online at SmashedAnchorage.com.