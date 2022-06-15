Anchorage is full of diverse dining options, but nothing seems to garner as much hype and anticipation as the opening of a brand-new chain restaurant. Many franchises have migrated north over the years to stake a claim in Alaska’s largest metropolitan area, but this latest newcomer is looking to shake things up with their signature take on Tex-Mex and margaritas.
On The Border, recognized as the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, has finally opened its doors in the Tikahtnu Commons this past Wednesday. I had the opportunity to interview owner and restaurateur Jack Lewis to gain insight into what inspired him to usher in this new franchise and what sets On The Border apart from the competition.
For years, Lewis has been a major player in the Anchorage dining scene after getting his start by opening Sourdough Mining Company back in 1984. Since then, he’s gone on to open and manage an empire’s worth of restaurants, both chain and local alike — Peanut Farm, Krispy Kreme, and Firetap Alehouse, just to name a few.
As Lewis’s enterprises struggled to endure the pandemic along with the rest of the food industry, he took the opportunity to re-examine his foothold in the Tikahtnu Commons.
“Here was an opportunity to change what was a 13-year-old concept out there. Even though Firetap Alehouse in South Anchorage does extremely well, I wanted to have more of a larger national presence in the big destination mall, so to speak,” said Lewis. “I began a search of what might be missing out there, and we have some wonderful Mexican restaurants all around Anchorage, but I was looking for something with a little different twist.”
At the start, there were several different options floating around in Lewis’s mind. But it wasn’t until he visited On The Border near Boston, Massachusetts, that he was completely sold on the concept. The twist he was searching for was found in the brand’s focus on wood fire grilling — a technique Lewis happens to have a personal affinity for.
“All the meats: the chicken, the barbacoa, the brisket, the beef, all the flank steak, it all comes off that mesquite grill,” said Lewis. “I’ve got bags and bags of mesquite wood in the back kitchen right now getting ready as we begin practicing and testing all the equipment.”
While the rest of the food service industry may have grown to rely more on prepackaged goods in recent years, many of the food items available at On The Border are not only made in-house daily, but around the clock. The company’s commitment to freshness and bold flavors played a significant role in the rigorous training program that Lewis and his staff underwent in Dallas, TX.
Even On The Border’s tortillas are pressed by hand — a claim many similar restaurants can’t afford to make. The kitchen staff takes individual dough balls to flatten on an industrial sized tortilla press before they’re hauled away for use in a variety of applications, such as to go along with sizzling hot fajitas. Their tortilla chips are also fried on the premises and can be seen accompanying their made-to-order, tableside guacamole.
On The Border’s belief in transparency extends to the building’s layout, as a large portion of their kitchen operation is purposefully exposed for diners to see. The newly renovated interior boasts stark contrasts in terms of color and lighting, along with beautifully handcrafted color tiles lining tall ceilings. Furthermore, Lewis took cues from a company initiative he referred to as “bringing back the bar,” which resulted in the bar area being expanded to take up nearly half the dining space in an effort to help foster a lively atmosphere. Belly up to the bar, and you’ll immediately notice an all-new, gleaming margarita machine, ready for business.
To put it in Lewis’s own words: “It’s a high energy concept. I think they’re going to love the interior. Come on down and just have a great time and enjoy a good margarita!”
Time will tell if this new venture will strike gold here in the Alaska market, but given the quality of ingredients, dedication to freshness, and ample portions, On The Border seems primed to be the next best destination for Tex-Mex with a twist. Get there early, or you might find yourself waiting in a long line of franchise-loving Alaskans.
On the Border is located at Tikahtnu Commons (1299 N Muldoon Rd). Keep an eye on tikahtnucommons.com for an official opening notice.