It’s not every day you find yourself gleefully presiding over a tableful of donuts, much like Agent Cooper and Sheriff Truman from Twin Peaks. But that’s exactly what happened this weekend. Newly minted Press Editor O’Hara Shipe, and a good friend of mine, convened to rank nearly a dozen contestants to find the best old fashioned and glazed donuts around Anchorage. With how nutritionally deficient these fried delights tend to be, we thought it prudent to examine which vendors are capable of slinging donuts worth cheating on your diet for.
In planning this event, my goal was to take as much of a scientific approach as possible to eliminate variables and personal biases. Really, what I sought after was the cold hard truth. Perhaps the most important matter to address is the types of donuts taste-tested. It doesn’t take an expert to realize that toppings and fillings not only make these sweets more fun and texturally varied but can also serve as distractions from the overall quality and composition of the donut itself. Fortunately, there was an easy solution—we stuck to the basics, narrowing down our categories to just two: glazed yeast and old fashioned.
Limiting our selections to these two styles also let us cast a wide net in rounding up our candidates. Even your average supermarket carries these basic varieties, which meant Carrs and Fred Meyers were added to the pool to round things out and introduce a little friendly competition between local and corporate businesses. I quickly realized that one downside to specifying these categories was having to omit local favorite Wiki-Licious for their malasadas being a bit too out of scope—the same goes for Fossil Fuel due to their health-conscious approach. But for what it’s worth, I think Wiki’s malasadas—in all their soft pillowy goodness—are easily some of the best bites in town.
In total, we sampled 11 donuts across the two categories and judged them blind in random order based on appearance, taste, and texture before assigning an overall rating on our printed scorecards. Thanks to the power of Excel and the aid of my wife who served as moderator, we calculated the overall sum along with the average and median scores with which these rankings were determined. As judges, we found ourselves grappling with an increasingly diverse landscape as we progressed. Though we may have had our theories going into this process—I was 100% certain that Kobuk’s donut would rise to the occasion—as it turns out, we were all wrong one way or another.
Glazed
Sadly, both Dino’s and Golden ran out of old fashioned donuts the morning we retrieved them all from each location, leaving us with a less-than-comprehensive analysis—and an excuse to do this again. One final disclaimer is that Krispy Kreme’s entry in the old-fashioned category was technically the glazed sour cream. However, it was easy to justify its inclusion as a craggily glazed cake donut. So, without further ado, I present to you our controversial yet completely honest rankings for the best glazed yeast and old fashioned donuts.
Believe me; I was rooting for the little guys with every fiber of my being. Needless to say, I was devasted to find that none of our three heroes had what it took to topple this formidable chain behemoth. Even more disappointing was the fact they couldn’t even edge out Carrs, whose donut was praised for its impressive rise and light, airy texture.
Unfortunately, the local options came up short for a variety of reasons. Dino’s had a nice yeasty flavor but was likely undercooked as its bright blonde exterior wasn’t particularly appealing. Grizzly’s most notable characteristic was the economical application of glaze which might explain why the overall texture seemed a bit dry. Golden’s donut was docked for its disheveled appearance and hardened glaze that would flake apart. Krispy Kreme’s melt-in-your-mouth texture and uniform glaze warranted a description as “perfect” by one judge, leaving us to wonder just what it takes to surpass this towering franchise that succeeds at delivering consistent quality and freshness.
Old Fashioned
How is it possible that The Kobuk—this beloved institution widely celebrated for its unique gifts and gourmet treats—wasn't able to come out on top? It's fairly simple. Their downfall resulted from one critical error: this day's batch seemed to have an almost fishy flavor, which we presume was due to expired oil. Unfortunately, it was too glaring a flaw for us to fully embrace, which is a shame. Especially given that theirs were by far the most attractive and had an amazingly soft, supple texture. But don't let that put you off. We're content to call the sampled batch a Mulligan.
It may be worth revisiting this particular category in the future to account for the exclusions and to revisit Kobuk on a better day. As it stands, Krispy Kreme snagged the win once again for their product having a light, airy crumb with a pleasant mouthfeel and just the right amount of sweetness. It was the clear standout among the remaining options, which were either hard as stone or disparaged for the undesirable presence of artificial flavorings like lemon and cinnamon.
There was a lot of fun to be had in conducting this frivolous trial. In the end, having some levity was a nice change of pace. While some of you may already be brandishing pitchforks, the truth of the matter is that we were only able to scratch the surface in light of the innumerable donut varieties beyond our selections. There's an entire jelly-filled, sprinkle-dusted world out there begging for further analysis and exploration. Like the protagonist of a choose-your-own-adventure novel, it's entirely up to you where to go from here.