You know, I wouldn’t call myself a fried chicken kind of person. Having grown up with KFC as my primary reference, I’ve typically associated the meal with overindulgence and an inescapable sense of remorse. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy it though. In fact, stored deep within the recesses of my memory lies the pinnacle of my fried chicken experience—straight from the buffet line at Royal Fork. Call me crazy, but you’d be hard pressed to find chicken as fresh as you’d find whilst hovering around the heat tray; like a beast stalking its prey.
Those days are long gone, and when it comes to restaurants specializing in this comfort food today, there are only a few local spots to choose from. There’s Roscoe’s—which may or may not currently exist; Lucky Wishbone—which has never managed to elicit much of a reaction out of me—and there’s Chicken Shack, a relative newcomer founded by the former chef and owner of Torchon Bistro. Somehow, I’ve yet to stop by this place since they opened back in 2018. Well, this week I decided it’s high time to see if they have what it takes to be the premier destination for Southern food in Alaska.
The first thing that stood out is just how beautiful their interior is. There’s a minimalist vibe happening here, with dark colored walls contrasting with natural wood furnishings, giving off a classy, comforting atmosphere. This felt appropriate as a setting for an upscale izakaya, and I appreciated just lounging in our booth as I overheard the hustle and bustle of the kitchen.
Service was running slow at times, and it occurred to me there were only two people comprising the front of house—a stark reminder of the times we live in. We also happened to arrive during brunch; detailed on a whole separate menu and leaving me in a state of near paralysis over the plethora of options. In the end, I had to determine if they could handle the most basic representation of fried chicken, so I went with just that. The sadist in me also had to know whether the hazard symbol next to their Tennessee Hot chicken sandwich was warranted, so I asked for one of those along with a half order of biscuits and gravy.
For my “drink besides water”, I went with a Shack Fizz—their non-alcoholic take on a great cocktail. Our server openly admitted to using lemon lime soda in place of tonic water (they had run out), but overall, I found the creamy texture and gentle sweetness to be enjoyable, with the flavors and texture approximating a meringue. This was a cream soda in the truest sense, and I cherished the drink while patting myself on the back for sticking to Dry January.
First to arrive was the half order of biscuits and gravy, dubbed the “Cloud 9”. The biscuits here are said to be made from scratch daily and with a name like that, I would’ve hated for this to disappoint. In truth, this was the most memorable version of this dish I’ve had in a while. What impressed me the most is that the gravy had a sharp acidity to it, resulting in a much more balanced experience. The sausage was finely crumbled and deeply browned, and the biscuit simply melted in my mouth with the faintest, most delicate texture holding it together. This was one of the definite highlights of the meal, if not my entire day.
As for the chicken, the pieces that were included in the Half Shack were encrusted in a thick, crunchy breading and free of excess oil. I was more or less expecting a flavor bomb upfront, but instead, there wasn’t anything remarkably savory about the seasoning. The chicken itself was cooked to perfection, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it had been brined or marinated beforehand. It could just be that my salt tolerance is incredibly high, but at the very least, I could appreciate the fact that this didn’t leave me feeling like a lethargic mess.
What absolutely blew my mind was the house slaw. Kale, shaved brussels sprouts, and raisins are lightly dressed in a sweet, peanut-y dressing, making for a salad I would happily consume any day of the week. This was further enhanced by the fresh waffle cone it was served in—toasty, with an addicting level of sweetness.
I could tell as soon as my sandwich arrived that it was going to be hot. And it was—presented as a giant slab of crispy chicken spilling over the sides of a much daintier bun, the chicken looked to have been drenched in an oily sauce and was further topped by a magma red paste. That was the result of ordering it “firebird” style and was indeed one of the hottest things I’ve had in some time. However, there wasn’t anything nearly as special about the rest of the sandwich apart from the brioche bun.
Chicken Shack has a lot of great things going for it. As far as strengths go, they absolutely nailed it with the sides and the Tennessee Hot sandwich was as much of a challenge as I had hoped. But their standard chicken lacked a certain distinction to make it essential, in my book. Be that as it may, I expect to return not only for their slaw and biscuits, but to discover what other surprises this shack may have in store.