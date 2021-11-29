I received a tip the other day about an eastside eatery that’s gone through some major changes. The tipster relayed their recent dining experience at Yes Bistro, where they recently introduced a brand-new menu and wine list. This individual apparently spent time chatting with the chef, who confided their hope that this restaurant would soon rival some of the more popular joints in town. That sounded promising enough to me, as I had very little frame of reference about this place apart from the fact that they’ve been around for several years.
I scrolled through their Facebook page and website for some preliminary research, and scoped their menu, which at least sounds interesting on paper—though I wasn’t sure how much stock to put in given that they’re sitting at around 3 stars on Yelp and Google. Either way, I was feeling hungry so I made plans to head over.
Stepping into the restaurant for the first time, it’s clear that it’s got the bones of an old diner. The atmosphere could be described as casual, with a slight amount of sophistication. There was an attractive bar area tucked away and I could see the kitchen staff working at a relaxed pace out of the open kitchen. We were prompted greeted by our host and server, who was very cheerful and altogether extraordinary throughout our entire meal. It wasn’t long before I reached a decision on what to order, as their menu is focused and clearly thought-out with a lineup of creative specialties. Oh, and they have wood fired pizzas too if that’s more your speed.
Honestly, I was legitimately impressed by a lot of what I saw—the orange vodka-scented salmon tartare appetizer left me wondering what exactly that entails, as I’ve only encountered vodka-scented people. Sadly, I would remain curious as our server declared they were out of a few items. I pivoted over to the smoked chicken wings, only for the waitress to actively discourage me from ordering said alternative in a surprising act of honesty. Instead, she recommended an off-menu specialty—clams with housemade chorizo, which instantly sounded appealing.
The clams were stacked in a large ramekin surrounded by a pool of rich, spicy tomato broth. The chorizo was coarsely ground, crisply rendered and nearly gelatinous in texture, while the clams were juicy and infused with flavor. Some grilled bread on the side played a major supporting role, and this savory app completely enamored me until it was gone. As far as first impressions go, this was one hell of an introduction. I had to ask our server whether this would be available again—turns out, this is up for consideration on their regular menu. I would go so far as to start a petition in order for this to happen.
Another revelation was their butternut squash soup, topped with mango chutney and toasted shards of coconut. The soup had a touch of curry flavor and a spice that lingered—this was the perfect contrast to the sweet, earthy squash and the bright chunks of mango. The lone piece of shrimp was perhaps the least impressive out of all the ingredients, which goes to show this soup can stand on its own despite its simplicity and humble appearance.
Finally came our entrees. Though I briefly considered ordering the braised short ribs, I chose the Mongolian pork chops, which are coated in a mixture of XO sauce, hoisin, and tamari. Basically, pure umami. This cut of pork was an absolute unit, with blackened grill marks hinting at a caramelized glaze. It was cooked to a respectable medium and engulfed by a Chinese mustard sauce that made for an exceptional pairing. The best part was gnawing on the meat off the bones at the end, which was as delectable as it sounds. The two sides—mashed Alaska potatoes and a sweet, briny cabbage coleslaw—were standouts in their own right and rounded out this marvelous plate.
My partner ordered the mesquite kissed pappardelle with marsala braised oxtail. If the name alone isn’t enough to sell you on it, then tasting it surely will. Though I can’t comment on the esoteric cooking method known only as mesquite kissing, the pasta was satisfyingly thick and the oxtail was braised to a perfect texture. Imagine the best Bolognese you’ve had, just a whole lot better thanks to the luxurious oxtail. Suffice it to say, this is one of the better pasta dishes I’ve had in awhile.
I was not going into Yes Bistro expecting to be wowed, much less by a restaurant that people like myself only ever drive by. But that’s exactly what happened here as the kitchen showcased one amazing dish after another, all superbly executed. It’s safe to say that I’ve been won over, and I’m already anticipating my next visit to see whether the rest of their food can achieve similar heights and imbue my heart with foodie joy. Should you give Yes Bistro a try?
The answer’s right in front of you.