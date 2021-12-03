How does one escape the lethargy and self-loathing commonly experienced after Thanksgiving? Some turn to exercise, but that’s a wee bit demanding for someone who sets reasonable expectations for themselves. Instead, I often yearn for anything remotely resembling freshness in a vain attempt to negate the butter coursing through my veins. And while some people are content with forking through a sad, wilted salad purchased at a convenience store, I postulate that Vietnamese food is the best counter for a palate rendered numb from holiday feasting thanks to all the raw veggies and the restorative properties of pho.
That’s why—despite my antisocial tendencies—I accepted an impromptu lunch invitation from the in-laws last week over at Pho Dimond, housed in a newish strip mall just in front of Costco. Astute diners will recognize that the owners of this establishment previously owned Pho Saigon at the Dimond Center, at least before the mall took a decidedly chain-oriented approach with their tenants (still mourning the loss of Perfect Cup and Burger Express over here).
If you ask me, we are looking at one of the OG proprietors of Vietnamese food in Anchorage long before everyone and their mother decided to get into the game. I distinctly remember Pho Saigon being my very first introduction to Southeast Asian cuisine long ago as a clueless teenager. Feeling compelled to conduct an analysis on where they currently stand, I donned my critic’s cap before shuffling through their frenzied dining area to meet my family on a busy afternoon.
Service was undeniably slow for the duration of our stay, and there were no more than two, maybe three servers tending to the entire restaurant. Early on, we were handed plates that were covered in goop for one reason or another—a mild inconvenience. In any case, our food didn’t take long to arrive. Our party settled on some fresh rolls, bánh xèo (Vietnamese crepes), and bánh cuốn (steamed rice rolls) for starters.
The spring rolls were as good as they come, though just once, I’d like to see chicken that isn’t cooked to a dry oblivion. The rich peanut sauce served alongside is my preferred accompaniment as it lends a nice earthy contrast to the crunchy vegetables. As for the steamed rice rolls, these were filled with a savory combination of pork and wood ear mushrooms and topped with even more veggies along with some kind of pork sausage. The rolls were delicately constructed and had a soft, chewy texture similar to tapioca pearls. With the addition of a sweet, funky sauce doused on top, this near deconstruction of stir-fried noodles was a delightful treat.
On the other end of the textural spectrum was the bánh xèo—filled with shrimp, pork, and beansprouts and encased in a wafer-thin shell made from a rice flour batter cooked to crisp perfection. Each crepe is served with extra herbs and lettuce leaves to construct your own rolls before dipping in another tangy sauce. Each of these classics highlight the dynamic textures and flavors to be found in Vietnamese cuisine, and Pho Dimond puts on a very strong showing.
Things started to heat up at a certain point. Ever on the hunt for a perfect bánh mì, I ordered their traditional version and found it amply stuffed with ham, pork roll, and another cured meat that looks a lot like salami. I picked up on a hint of Maggi seasoning which I consider to be an essential component as I’ve made a few of these at home. With the crunch of pickled carrots and a refreshing blast of heat from the jalapeno, this was a solid representation of a beloved sandwich and is probably among the best in town—perhaps I should get around to making a definitive ranking someday.
I ended my journey in the raging depths of Mount Doom as I slurped on some bún bò Huế, a noodle soup distinguished by a spicy red broth and thick, round noodles. The spice was paltry at first, so I liberally applied two varieties of chili paste found on the condiment tray. Finally, I had reached pure, fiery nirvana and felt as though my body was suddenly healed from all affliction. Loaded with generous portions of sliced brisket and meatballs, this soup was immensely satisfying and could very well function as a culinary cure-all for these dark winter months.
I feel as though I’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to Pho Dimond’s offerings. Their lemongrass stir fries in particular sound alluring, along with their bamboo duck noodle soup and a whole lot more. Discovering new and exciting flavor combinations is a huge part of what makes eating so enjoyable, and there’s plenty of that here for diners of all experience levels. Though the relatively new façade may say otherwise, this family has spent years honing their craft and doing so with pride. Come see for yourself and do your post-Thanksgiving bod a favor.