By Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
To me, nothing screams classic Americana like an old-school hamburger joint. Over time, the humble burger has evolved through all manner of cooking techniques and fancy pants ingredients to catapult this national icon into the realm of Michelin-starred dining. But with all the glitz and glamour, it’s easy to lose sight of the core essence beneath the shaved truffles and foie gras—the universal allure of meat and cheese sandwiched in a bun.
Burger purists in town should already be familiar with Wee B’s, which for years has eschewed modern trappings and culinary excess in favor of keeping it real. And by that, I mean their offerings look to have been transported from an era when coins still held value and an entire family could be fed for less than ten bucks.
There’s much to admire about Wee B’s traditional approach, but it could all have been nostalgia for the sake of nostalgia if they can’t deliver in terms of flavor. So, I thought to examine whether this enduring holdover of South Anchorage can stand its ground against the ever-increasing tide of burger purveyors.
I opted for their drive-thru with the intent to bring my food home. After all, there’s no better venue for unleashing havoc on my waistline than being sprawled out on the couch in baggy sweatpants. Really, all that needs to be said about Wee B’s dining area is that it’s perpetually in need of remodeling. Honestly, my days are already depressing enough without brooding about in a drab, lifeless environment.
While scoping out their menu, I glanced at their selection of buffalo burgers, which had me curious at first. Bison is much leaner than beef, so I was worried about losing out on flavor by going with the exotic choice and its respective upcharge. But at least these aren’t without marketing value, as I can’t think of too many places that serve this uncommon protein, except the national chain Fuddruckers.
My wife ordered a standard quarter-pound cheeseburger while I chose one of the “super” variants—the grilled onion cheeseburger. Those wondering what a super burger entails might be disappointed to find the only difference is adding pickles and tomato. I also threw in an order of chili cheese fries to appease my inner fatty. Finally, I was set on trying one of their rotisserie chicken sandwiches but was informed by an employee that they were out of the needed ingredients.
Back at home, I unfurled the greasy wrappers and unlatched the lid encasing the chili cheese fries. Then, I simply sat back and admired the glistening, neon orange glow of nacho cheese cascading over a mound of chili and hot fries. “Liquid gold” is indeed an apt descriptor for this velvety concoction, which provided some depth through an appreciable level of jalapeno heat.
Wee B’s fries alone deserve a medal for their outstanding quality. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who frequents this greasy spoon. By cutting their potatoes daily with the skin on, their fries have an earthiness and raw edge, bringing them to perfection. These were elevated even further thanks to the warm, fragrant spices of the chili. So it’s no surprise that the fries were completely devoured, with a beaten-up plastic fork in the unsightly wake.
The buns might be the signature ingredient to Wee B’s burgers, though I found these to garner conflicting reactions. I found them enjoyable for their squishiness and relative sweetness, whereas my wife thought them to be dry and stale. Regardless, I don’t think anyone can argue that these didn’t hold up structurally as they unsuccessfully contained the mess of ingredients inside.
And what a mess these burgers were. As the creamy, mayo-based sauce had merged with the tomato and burger juices over time to coalesce into a gloppy monstrosity. The sauce presented itself as a thicker version of Thousand Island dressing or Mac sauce with plenty of diced pickles for added zest. It was the glue that held everything together and what played a big role in the overall success of these burgers.
As for the meat? The texture was well seared, loosely ground, and just a tad bit dry. The amount of seasoning felt appropriate given that the meat plays less of a dominant role with this style of burger. There was a nice interplay with the piquancy of the onion, and the other toppings held their own by contributing freshness to contrast the all the beefiness. And if this weren’t quite flavorful enough, I could’ve opted to use the complimentary salt packet thrown in for good measure.
There are many other things to try at Wee B’s, from their chicken wings to salads and even fish sandwiches for…the pescatarians? But their lofty signage, a beacon to weary travelers pulling off Old Seward Highway, suggests that their real strengths lie in their burgers and fries.
Wee B’s stands out from the competition by embracing the idea that burgers are at their best when pared down to allow the quality of their ingredients to shine. There are no frills here at this old-fashioned eatery—just heartachingly delicious food best consumed at home in your comfiest sweatpants.