When is a beverage more than just a beverage? To put it mildly, bubble tea—or simply, boba—has exploded in popularity over the years from its humble origins in Taiwan to become what it is today: a symbol of cultural identity and pride for millions of Asian Americans. My own experience with boba includes having worked my very first job at Fruitland Fresh, where I perfected my skills in the art of blending fruity concoctions with these precious pearls. While my interest in sugary beverages has waned over time, there is still much room in my heart for these chewy tapioca balls.

Boba drinks aren’t the only thing available at Benji’s, owned by the same folks who operate Phonatik right next door. They do identify as a bakery, after all, which is apparent upon walking in to find rows of colorfully creative pastries on any given day. One thing that stands out to me about this business is the undeniable coolness factor, with graffitied walls and an open layout that presents an opportunity to peer through the glass into their baking operation to gawk at stacks of freshly baked treats waiting to hit the display case. It’s safe to say that Benji’s nails a distinct West Coast vibe as a homage to boba’s origins in America.



