When is a beverage more than just a beverage? To put it mildly, bubble tea—or simply, boba—has exploded in popularity over the years from its humble origins in Taiwan to become what it is today: a symbol of cultural identity and pride for millions of Asian Americans. My own experience with boba includes having worked my very first job at Fruitland Fresh, where I perfected my skills in the art of blending fruity concoctions with these precious pearls. While my interest in sugary beverages has waned over time, there is still much room in my heart for these chewy tapioca balls.
Boba drinks aren’t the only thing available at Benji’s, owned by the same folks who operate Phonatik right next door. They do identify as a bakery, after all, which is apparent upon walking in to find rows of colorfully creative pastries on any given day. One thing that stands out to me about this business is the undeniable coolness factor, with graffitied walls and an open layout that presents an opportunity to peer through the glass into their baking operation to gawk at stacks of freshly baked treats waiting to hit the display case. It’s safe to say that Benji’s nails a distinct West Coast vibe as a homage to boba’s origins in America.
I was feeling rather peckish on a recent visit, so I decided to conduct a thorough examination of their selections, though they were out of chowder. I’ve always thought of their chowder to be a random inclusion as a clear example of one-of-these-things-is-not-like-the-others. And though they market themselves as serving bagels, I can’t say I’ve ever seen the “currently not serving bagels” sign removed from the menu.
With my options limited, I decided to go for a banh mi—arguably one of Benji’s strongest suits. They have six different options available ranging from the Saigon Classic—filled with the traditional pate, head cheese, ham, and chả lụa (steamed pork roll)—to The Islander, with the very nontraditional fillings of spam and seaweed. I went with the pork bit and chả lụa variant this time along with the standard accompaniments of jalapeno, pickled veggies, cilantro, and a thick glob of mayo.
At first glance, the sandwich looked much like your average, garden variety banh mi—not overly stuffed. But after slicing through to reveal the cross-section, I saw a decent amount of thinly sliced pork roll with crumbly, red-tinted pork bits embedded within. There also looked to be way too many pickled veggies which initially had me worried as far as balance goes, but my fears were allayed upon taking my first bite. In fact, the sandwich’s composition was extremely well balanced, and the wealth of flavors ran the whole gamut—I’m talking salty, sweet, sour, and definitely funky thanks to the fish sauce found in the chả lụa.
Then there’s the freshly made roll, which singlehandedly elevated this sandwich to new heights. Unlike the pitifully stale, rock-hard loaves I’ve experienced at other spots, Benji’s roll had a soft, fluffy interior with a slight flakiness. The crust was crisp—not nearly enough to cut your mouth open—but with pliability which helped corral the contents well enough for quick consumption. As one might hope out of a respectable bakery, this French roll is handily delivered—so much so that these banh mis might just be the best in Anchorage based on the quality of bread alone. That being said, I would’ve appreciated a few more jalapenos for some added kick.
Moving right along to a couple more carb-centric treats, I had chosen something out of their display case labeled as guava cheese rolls. Just the name was enough to sell me on one and let me tell you—it did not disappoint. The foundation to this pastry was a buttery, laminated dough enveloped around a guava-cream cheese mixture that was as fruity as it was smooth and tangy. I could taste the butter seeping through each crevasse as I grew increasingly aware that I wasn’t doing my waistline any favors. Still, even this intrusive thought couldn’t stop me from continuously gorging on this rich, yet delicately sweetened pastry.
The lychee croissant was stunning and simply a marvel to look at. I mean, how can you not appreciate the technical wizardry behind its candy stripe design? This too contained a cream filling, albeit lighter and not as evenly dispersed as my first few bites didn’t showcase its true potential. Above all, it’s truly the presentation that shines brightest—I can imagine this blowing up on TikTok or Instagram in a time where everyone is convinced that they’re social media influencers.
Finally, we get to the Matcha Blast, one of several milk teas available along with blended drinks and Benji’s signature iced teas. This drink was served unmixed, producing a cool cascading effect as the tea slowly infused with the milk. Once thoroughly mixed, I plunged into a cool, creamy blend with hints of grassy bitterness from the matcha along with its grainy texture. The beverage appeared to be unsweetened; rather, it was the tapioca pearls that were bathed in a thick, brown sugar syrup, lending all the addictive qualities of sugar along with the bouncy texture of the pearls, described as “QQ” in Taiwan—the eastern equivalent of al dente. Overall, I thought it was refreshingly sweet even if it fell somewhat short of the inventiveness and pizzazz seen in their baked goods.
There may be quite a few bakeries and Asian food vendors in town, but no other business seems to understand its audience better than Benji’s—a home for striking desserts and an exhibition of technical baking prowess. I suppose I would describe them as a place of respite for Gen Z's who are as obsessed with how their food looks as much as it tastes. Anchorage’s food scene may be a far cry from the likes of Los Angeles or San Francisco, but it’s spots like Benji’s that push us closer to becoming a diversified food haven. Now excuse me as I have a Fruity Pebbles cruffin to enjoy while my body slowly regresses to a plump, boba-like state.
Benji's Bakery and Cafe is located at 901 E Dimond Blvd, Ste C. The cafe is open Monday - Saturday from 11am - 9pm and on Sundays at 12pm - 8pm.