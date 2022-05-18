Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
To be honest, I generally find New American cuisine to be pretty dull. I’m talking about the places that resemble steakhouses — save for some French influences and a few token Asian dishes that you’re better off ordering at an Asian restaurant. It’s a bit unreasonable to expect Noma-levels of innovation and molecular gastronomy here in the Last Frontier, but I can’t help but grieve after seeing the usual selection of meat and seafood prepared in a manner that puts broad appeal above creative flare. I’ll admit to being a snob with this jaded perspective of mine. However, if I’m shelling out hundreds of dollars for a sumptuous meal, it had better offer more than just a stuffy, mediocre experience. What I want is pure, unadulterated, hedonistic pleasure.
One high-end institution that’s garnered unanimous praise is Altura Bistro. Helmed by Nathan Bentley, whose accomplishments have led to his nomination as a semifinalist for a 2022 James Beard Award, I had high expectations. So just what is it that sets this place apart from the rest of its ilk? That’s what I hoped to understand on my last trip out there to celebrate my birthday this week. To be clear, I wasn’t going in blind as I’ve certainly been there a couple of times already. But it was this last experience that truly affirmed Altura might be one of the best restaurants in the entire state.
There’s no ignoring the fact that Altura is housed in a humble strip mall with the giant windows facing out toward the road. Still, I appreciate their open layout and minimal décor — though one may feel inundated by the ambient chatter. To my amusement, there was a definite contrast in formality between the waitstaff and my fellow patrons, who were mostly outfitted in an assortment of hoodies, sportswear and well, let’s call it Alaskan chic. However, I fully resigned to this come-as-you-are ambiance whilst being lulled by the familiar alt-rock tunes of Tame Impala playing overhead.
I’ve always thought that the initial plate of bread and butter served at these joints offers nothing more than cheap filler. At Altura, skipping the ciabatta and basil butter would be a culinary sin! This tender manna wasn’t simply glutenous in the normal sense either. Through what could have only been achieved with a well-hydrated dough, the bread’s crumb was stretchy and pillowy light as it gently caressed my tongue before disintegrating into a faint, yeasty flavor. The crust was rigid with a hearty crunch, while the butter tasted of the freshest cream you could ever imagine, enhanced with the grassy aroma of basil. This was a phenomenal introduction that sent my heart racing.
Though not at all displeased, I was surprised by the lack of greens in the beet salad, which was plated with berries, coffee quinoa croutons, lemon oil, and mint. This root vegetable was indeed the star of this plate, as these ruby gemstones burst with an infusion of sweet, citrusy perfume that nearly gave the impression these were a fruit. The dish’s overall composition was evocative of a juicy sangria in the sense that the bitter croutons contributed a tannic essence, making for a refreshing starter that was far from a messy hodgepodge. Simply put, it utterly screamed refinement.
The sweet prawn bisque was a marvel and easily one of, if not the best, cream soups I’ve ever had. I could offer up a few descriptors here: smooth, velvety, even sensuous. But beyond that, every ounce of my being wanted to gobble this up faster than I could process. What really sold this dish for me were the poached prawns. Cooked in a hot butter bath — which just might be the best preparation method for any seafood — these succulent morsels retained a hint of translucency and slight crunch that blew my feeble mind.
The winning streak didn’t stop there, either. Altura’s hamachi collar might have been the best version I’ve ever had. Though the teriyaki-esque glaze tasted familiar, these collars were cooked to tender, flaky perfection and made me want to pick these up with my hands and start going to town. But I maintained my composure and continued savoring the wonderfully roasted bits, accented with the sharp pungency of green onion.
One highlight on the menu that’s a bit of a rare commodity is their dry-aged steak. Dry aging is a technique employed by only the finest dining institutions due to the controlled environment necessary to ward off undesirable bacteria. As the meat ages, the flavors are concentrated due to moisture loss. This controlled process can produce funky, blue cheese notes, which is exactly what I got to enjoy with my 50-day, dry-aged New York strip. Each bite of this charred, well-marbled behemoth was dripping with flavor, ranging from a mild sweetness to the sharp, lactic complexity of dry aging.
The black garlic butter and cabernet gastrique helped boost the overall profile and made for one of the most opulent cuts of steak I’ve ever had. Mind you, that’s coming from someone who’s eaten A5 wagyu and dabbled with “aging” meat on my own with shio koji.
I would be remiss not to mention the side of baby potatoes that were somehow cooked to a fluffy, mashed consistency. And then there were the woodsy mushrooms which were a welcome respite from the intensity of the meat.
I stole a few bites of my wife’s black cod entrée and found it cooked to such a degree of tenderness that it melted apart with the slightest nudge. The fregola pearls — as toothsome as they were — along with the freshly blanched green beans and marinated olives, all came together as seemingly disparate elements to form a finely-tuned, cohesive dish that completely harnessed the natural, buttery flavor of the exquisite cod.
This powerhouse of a meal didn’t just leave me in a euphoric state — the resulting comedown was somewhat depressing after I realized that food doesn’t get much better than this. These skillfully crafted dishes managed to dispel every ounce of cynicism from my soul and served as a vivid reminder as to just why I love food in the first place. Altura doesn’t simply produce mere fodder for the masses — their artistry and finesse help manifest some of the finest epicurean delights you’ll find anywhere in Alaska and beyond.
Altura Bistro is located at 4240 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503. The bistro is open Wednesday — Sunday from 11am to 9pm.