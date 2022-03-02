There’s always a lot going on in the Alaska craft beer world, but I sense it’s the “tween” time of the year. At least for me, that means that - aside from the welcome, never ending stream of creative new beers coming out of our breweries - I’m not getting intel on any huge developments or events at the moment. Oh, St. Patrick’s Day is on the 17th (yawn).
I’ve been spoiled this year with some new brewery openings, along with some brewery expansions in the same real estate, the return of our beloved winter beer festival ,and some other major changes in the industry, but right now, absent seems the more enticing, mug-shattering news I’m always excited to share. Maybe it’s me.
Wait. Maybe it’s the weather. That’s it! There’s no doubt that the roads are shit, the parking lots are worse, and just getting somewhere that serves good beer is costlier in terms of risk, and certainly more of an adventure, but not the fun kind. It takes me longer to get out of my neighborhood these days than drive all the hell the way to the other side of town to chase good beer. I need a lunar rover, not a pickup truck. I could seriously spill me beer on these roads. I think I’m going to sue the municipality or something.
Saturday, I was at King Street Brewery on occasion of a birthday celebration. The man of honor, John “Suds” Craig, went through his own lunar surface hell to get there, managed to park his car, hobble around back, feeling his way and using the side of the car for support, fish out his combination walker/ roller-chair, cross an unforgiving little stretch of “I’ll kill you dead” ice, and proceed straight to the bar before joining the revelers waiting there in his honor. He wheeled his walker in front of him, with a plastic bucket with three huge beers on the walker seat. This reeked of obvious practice. No, it was routine. He knew exactly what he was doing. This wasn’t his first beer rodeo. He turned 80 years old this birthday. What am I bitching about?
Still, I have to jinx it: this isn’t breakup, or at least I don’t think so. I’ve seen this weather pattern before. Okay, in years past, maybe it didn’t last this long. This is my 43rd year in Alaska, and I’ve been fooled before. Don’t start shoveling the snow off your lawn just yet; the lighter, quenching spring beers that our brewers gift us with aren’t pouring yet either.
Okay, I’ll admit it. It’s probably just me. I find it a lot easier to stock up and stay at home, and maybe I’m just sipping too much of the good stuff, along with pulls from my own vintage selection that I’m trying to drink through, to pay attention to my surroundings. I’ll take the rap.
On the flip side, work is sending me to the Kenai Peninsula this week. Traveling for me is generally a miserable affair, but one reward is experiencing new beers in new digs, or at least beer we don’t get in Los Anchorage. Sure, we get a great selection of Kenai River Brewing Company and Kassik's Brewery beers, in cans and bottles, and on draft at select locations, but not all of our remote breweries distribute. I'm looking forward to something other than the tried and true, albeit in familiar places for me down there. Okay, it will probably all be wrapped in the same shitty driving conditions.
High on my list in Soldotna is St. Elias Brewing Company. Their new H&H Young’s At Heart ESB is a nod to the famous bottle conditioned Young’s Special London Ale. This beer’s about as far away from all of the road weary IPA’s that I’m sick of right now, and a true classic, mild beer within its style. This is just what the Doctor ordered.
As far back as February 17 – two days before the famous Kenai Frozen River Festival that I lamely missed again this year – Kenai River Brewing Company boasted a very tasty Southern Cross Imperial Rye Pale Ale. Of course I’ll drag through the brewery, because even if that beer’s long gone, there’s enough variety there that, never have I visited and haven’t found something new, and typically draught only on the spot.
For all of my sudsy breadth and depth, I've never been to Grace Ridge Brewing Company in Homer. This is the week. This is my destination. Maybe I'll come back with a good report. I’m sure I will, because I’ll be visiting Homer Brewing Company as well, which is always a treat. Homer Brewing Company is one of our heritage craft breweries in the state, and it’s been too long since I’ve had my fill of one of my all-time favorites: Red Knot Scottish Ale. I’ll rub elbows with co-owner Karen Berger and will relent on my current anti-IPA stance and have one of the brewery’s Damn IPAs. Berger and I are aligned with our malign for the style right now.
I’m not sure what I’ll find at Grace Ridge. I hear tell there’s a tasty winter cranberry ale on tap and a new Double White IPA, but it doesn’t matter. It’s the discovery that creates the adventure, and I like surprises (except when it comes to potholes).
It's going to take effort. From Soldotna to Homer, it's 75 miles: about twice the distance to Girdwood. I've got to stretch, though. I believe in beer! Beer in Alaska takes effort. Am I up for it? I should be. I’m psyched for it, and who the fuck am I, if I don't chase beer like I believe in it, right?
Brave the streets, peeps, like me, if you’re not chasing it when it comes to Alaska craft beer, you don’t know what you’re missing.