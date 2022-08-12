6228f0d320cde.image.jpg

Every year since starting to write this weekly beer column, I pause on my anniversary day and go back and re-read my first column. I always like to get a feel for how my writing's changed since then. This year I'm doing something different. This is my last regular column for this beloved newspaper.

Let me explain. I love the Press. I love the people, and I still deeply love beer, and I always will. No, I didn't get a DUI. I'm not moving away. And for sure, I haven't quit drinking beer. Beer is always a great ride. But, with this being my 25th year of consecutive weekly columns – my 3,000th this week – it's time to pass the mug along to someone better to represent our amazing beer world up here. But don't fear, I'll still contribute when the beer and writing bug hits me.



